Top 5 Features Mahindra XUV700 Has Over Toyota Innova Hycross

The new Toyota Hycross will be underpinned by a monocoque platform and will challenge the higher-spec versions of the XUV700 in India

Toyota recently unveiled the new Innova Hycross in the Indian market and has positioned it as a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable and comfortable MPV in the country. The new Innova Hycross is likely to be priced in close vicinity to the XUV700 and here are the top 5 things it will miss out on when compared to the XUV700.

1. Larger Screens

The new XUV700 is offered with a feature-rich and premium cabin and is offered with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument console. The new Innova Hycross on the other hand gets a 10.1-inch infotainment system and a 7-inch TFT instrument console.

2. Rain Sensing Wipers

The higher-spec versions of the new Mahindra XUV700 are offered with automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers which are missing from the Toyota Innova Hycross.

3. Diesel Engine With AWD

The new Mahindra XUV700 is offered with two engine options – 2.0L turbo petrol and a 2.2L diesel engine. The diesel engine can be had with both manual as well as automatic gearbox options while the buyers can also opt for an optional AWD drivetrain will select variants. The Innova Hycross on the other hand is offered only with petrol engine options that channel power to the front wheels.

4. Manual Transmission Options

As mentioned below, the new Mahindra XUV700 is offered with two engine options, both of which can be had with manual gearbox options. The Innova Hycross is also offered with two petrol engine options – 2.0L NA petrol and 2.0L strong hybrid petrol. Both these engines can only be had with CVT gearboxes that come mated to an FWD setup.

5. Built-In Alexa

In addition to a long list of features that are offered with the Mahindra XUV700, the SUV also gets built-in Alexa functionality that helps the users control many features using voice commands. In addition to this, the Alexa system can also be used to operate navigation, play music, make calls, and more. The Innova Hycross on the other hand only gets basic connected features.