5 Features Will Be Available On MG Astor But Not On Hyundai Creta

MG Astor might become the most-loaded mid-size SUV in the country. For now, here’s a list of features that it gets, but are absent on the Hyundai Creta

Carmakers have now shifted focus on the mid-size SUV space as it still has voids to be filled. After the unveiling of Mahindra XUV700, it’s now MG’s turn to make its move. The British carmaker has recently showcased the Astor, and it will be reaching the showroom floors by next month.

The Astor is intended to compete with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and the likes. It is going to be the company’s first model to be based on the CAAP (Car As a Platform). Moreover, the Astor will come loaded with features that are a far sight on its key rival – Hyundai Creta. And we have listed them here for you.

1. Level 2 Autonomous Tech

With level 2 autonomous technology, the Astor will come with a slew of active safety features. However, it won’t be able to drive autonomously without any human inputs. Nevertheless, the system will offer ADAS, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, rear drive assist, adaptive cruise control and more.

2. Personal Assistant AI-enabled

The Astor is going to be the first product from MG’s stable to get a personal AI assistant. The system is developed by Star Design, a US-based firm. The AI system has an interactive robot that talks to the driver. Powered by the i-Smart Hub, the humanoid will be capable of mimicking voices and emotions like humans. Also, it will understand the Hinglish language and Indian accent.

3. Numerous In-car Services

The Astor will let the users opt for multiple subscription services, like Jio connection, MapMyIndia and more. In fact, the Astor will be the first vehicle in its segment to get a Blockchain-protected digital passport from KoineArth. In addition, the Jio Saavn and Park+ will come loaded on this upcoming SUV right from the factory.

4. 360-degree Camera

A 360-degree camera comes as a handy feature in tight parking spaces and when crawling in heavy traffic. The Hyundai Creta misses out on one. The Astor, however, will come with it to have the upper hand against the competition. It will also work as a blind-spot monitor.

5. 3 Cabin Themes

The Astor will be available in a total of three interior themes. As of now, the brand has only shown the dual-tone Sangria Red trim. Well, more are on their way.

6. All-digital Instrument Cluster

The upcoming MG Astor is confirmed to have an all-digital instrument cluster incorporating blind-spot monitors as well. Dejectedly, the Hyundai Creta gets a 7-inch LCD for its semi-digital cockpit.