Top 5 Feature Highlights Of Upcoming 2022 Maruti Brezza

Maruti Suzuki will launch the 2022 Brezza in the Indian market on June 30, and here, we’ve listed the top five features that would be offered on it

Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch the next-generation Vitara Brezza in India at the end of this month. The new model is expected to simply be named ‘Brezza’, and it will feature plenty of major changes over the outgoing model. Thanks to spy pictures of uncamouflaged models, we have a fairly good idea of the 2022 Brezza’s design and features.

Here, we have listed the top five impressive features that will be available on the soon-to-launch 2022 Maruti Brezza.

1. Nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The upcoming new-generation Maruti Brezza is expected to be available with a free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, similar to the one available on the new Baleno. It will likely run on the brand’s SmartPlay Pro Plus system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity will also be offered here.

2. Connected car tech and integrated Alexa support

Maruti Suzuki will offer connected car technology – Suzuki Connect – on the new Brezza. The system will offer multiple connected features, including support for Amazon Alexa as well! With Alexa integration, the SUV would have a high level of convenience on offer.

3. Single-pane electric sunroof

Sunroof has become quite a popular feature in modern cars, and buyers have been loving it! The current Maruti Vitara Brezza doesn’t have a sunroof on offer, which is disappointing. Thankfully, the new-gen version will get an electrically-operated, single-pane sunroof.

4. Head-up display

Maruti Suzuki will also offer a Head-Up Display (HUD) on the next-gen model. This feature allows drivers to check important info without taking their eyes off the road, thereby improving the active safety of a car. Interestingly, the instrument console will be updated as well, featuring restyled dials and an updated TFT MID.

5. 360-degree camera

The forthcoming new-gen Maruti Brezza will also have 360-degree parking camera on offer. This is an extremely useful feature for the urban jungle, as it helps drivers be truly aware of their surroundings when parking, allowing the car to be squeezed into tight spots with relative ease.