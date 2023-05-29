Top 5 EVs With Longest Range In India – Hyundai Ioniq 5 To BMW i7

Check out our list of the top five electric vehicles on sale in the Indian market that offer the highest driving range

Ask any automotive expert about the future, and two words will definitely pop up – Electric Mobility. In the past few years, we’ve seen a massive increase in consumer interest in electric vehicles, and automakers have taken note of that! Plenty of EVs are available in the Indian car market, with one for almost every budget.

Want to know which EVs in India offer the maximum driving range? Here, we have listed the top 5 electric cars with the highest claimed range:

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Claimed Range: 857 km

Price: Rs. 1.59 crore to Rs. 2.45 crore

Mercedes-Benz EQS has the highest claimed range out of all EVs currently available in India. The electric sedan is available in two variants, both powered by a gigantic 107.8 kWh battery pack. The base “580 4Matic’ is good for a peak power of 516 bhp, while the ‘53 4Matic Plus AMG’ belts out 751 bhp. Of course, both variants offer top-notch comfort and luxury.

Kia EV6

Range: 708 km

Price: Rs. 60.95 lakh to Rs. 65.95 lakh

The EV6 is the only electric car in Kia India’s lineup, and it’s got pretty impressive specs! It gets sharp styling, blistering performance, and a brilliant driving range. It is available in two variants – GT Line and GT Line AWD – rated at 226 bhp and 320 bhp of peak power, respectively. Both variants draw power from a 77.4 kWh battery pack.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Claimed Range: 631 km

Price: Rs. 45.95 lakh

Hyundai India’s second EV offering is a lovely crossover with a neo-retro design twist. It is powered by a 72.6 kWh Li-ion battery pack, paired with a 215 bhp electric motor. Compared to its Kia cousin (EV6), the Ioniq 5 is quite affordable, as it was introduced as a CKD model and assembled here in India.

BMW i7

Claimed Range: 625 km

Price: Rs. 1.95 crore

BMW India has been increasing its focus on electric mobility, and we’ve got some brilliant EVs as a result. The electric equivalent to the 7-series – i7 – has the highest driving range of the bunch, thanks to its gigantic 101.7 kWh battery pack, and a peak power rating of 536 bhp. The electric sedan offers immense luxury and has an undeniable road presence, making it the best option for people who hate compromises!

Audi e-tron GT quattro

Price: Rs. 1.70 crore

Claimed Range: 500 km

Audi e-Tron GT Quattro is one of the best-looking, high-performance four-door coupe vehicles money can buy. It draws power from a 93.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, mated to two electric motors (one on each axle), with a combined peak power rating of 523 bhp.