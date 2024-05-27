Top 5 EVs Sold In Q1 2024 In India – Tata, Mahindra, MG

In Q1 CY2024 (January to March 2024 period), Tata Punch EV was the most sold EV in India ahead of its siblings, the Tiago EV and Nexon EV

The transition towards electrification is well and truly on but only in a gradual phase understandably in the Indian auto market. With more stringent emission standards, carmakers are seeking alternative ways to reduce pollution levels as hybrids, CNGs and other alternate fuels have taken the spotlight across the industry.

In the first quarter of this calendar year, 11,46,253 units were sold according to a data analysis released by Jato Dynamics. While the majority of the volume sales was attributed to conventional petrol and diesel vehicles, the market share of hybrid cars and zero-emission vehicles is on the up.

A total of 30,185 EVs were sold in the period between January and March 2024 while hybrids accounted for 28,482 units. In the electric vehicle space, Tata Motors is dominating with ease courtesy of its wide portfolio and entry into the modern volume-based SUV segments with electric drivetrain before every other manufacturer.

Top 5 EVs Unit Sales In Q1 2024 1. Tata Punch EV 8,549 2. Tata Tiago EV 5,704 3. Tata Nexon EV 4,223 4. Mahindra XUV400 3,886 5. MG Comet 2,300

The Tata Punch EV finished on top of the EV sales standings as 8,549 units were recorded while the Tiago EV garnered a domestic tally of 5,704 units. Since their launches, these EVs have been well received by consumers due to their affordability, feature-rich package (mainly Punch EV) and decent driving range that can tackle every day driving requirements.

The Tata Nexon posted 4,223 units in the first three months of this calendar year and is offered in an expansive range. The Tiago EV is currently priced between Rs. 7.99 lakh and Rs. 11.89 lakh and moving up the range the Punch EV costs Rs. 10.99 lakh for the base variant and goes up to Rs. 15.49 lakh. Meanwhile, the Nexon EV is priced at Rs. 14.49 lakh for the entry-level model and goes up to Rs. 19.49 lakh for the top-end trim (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Mahindra XUV400 finished in the fourth position with 3,886 units and it received a major update with a brand new interior earlier this year. The MG Comet EV, competing with Citroen eC3 and Tiago EV, registered a total of 2,300 units.