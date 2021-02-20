Top 5 Electric Scooters To Buy In India In 2021 – Chetak To iQube

The growing EV infrastructure, as well as the enormous state subsidies, make electric scooters a viable option in metro cities today

The automobile industry is shifting towards electrification across the globe, and not just four-wheelers, but two-wheelers are also headed from internal combustion engines to battery packs and electric motors. That said, a range of fully electric two-wheelers are now available in the Indian market, and many more are expected to join the list soon.

But if you were planning to buy a new electric scooter, this list of the top 5 electric scooters available in the Indian market as of February 2021 will surely help you –

1. Bajaj Chetak Electric

Bajaj Auto launched its first electric scooter in India last year, and named it after the iconic ‘Chetak’ scooter. The e-scooter comes packed with a 3.8 kW/4.1 kW (continuous/peak power) electric motor, which is paired to a lithium-ion battery pack that delivers a range of 95 km in Eco mode, and 85 km in Sport mode.

The Chetak has been positioned as a premium product, and hence, gets equipped with high-quality materials along with features like its feather touch switchgear, full-LED lighting, as well as a digital instrument cluster. The scooter is available in two variants, namely Urbane and Premium, priced at Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

2. Ather 450

Ather Energy is an Indian electric vehicle startup currently focused on making e-scooters for the country. Its first scooter ‘450’ was launched back in 2018, and comes equipped with an IP67 rated 2.4 kWh battery pack. The scooter has a claimed range of 75 km in Eco mode, while Sport mode will bring the range down to 55 km. Ather retails the 450 at Rs 1.13 lakh (on-road, New Delhi), after all the subsidies.

3. Ather 450X

The 450X electric scooter was launched as a successor to the 450, but continues to be sold alongside the latter. Powering the 450X is a 3.3 kW/6 kW (continuous/peak) motor that generates 26 Nm of torque, which helps the electric scooter sprint from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds, while 0-60 kmph takes 6.5 seconds. The base price of the scooter in Delhi is actually Rs 1.90 lakh, but the FAME II Incentive and State Subsidy brings that down to Rs 1.47 lakh (on road, New Delhi).

The highlights of the scooter include an Android-powered 7-inch IP65 rated touchscreen LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity that shows everything from navigation to incoming calls to nearest charging points; reverse assist; 22L under-seat storage and so on.

4. TVS iQube

The TVS iQube was launched in January last year, which means that the scooter has completed over one year in the market. The TVS electric scooter comes packed with a 4.4 kW electric motor, and gets features like a TFT instrument cluster with connected tech.

TVS claims that the iQube has a range of 75 km and can go from 0 to 40 kmph in just 4.2 seconds, before topping out at 78 kmph. TVS retails the iQube at a starting price of Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), but the subsidies bring its price down to Rs 1.08 lakh on-road in the city.

5. Hero Electric Optima ER

The Hero Electric Optima ER is the most affordable offering on this list, and is basically the long-range version of the standard Optima scooter. The Optima ER is currently available in a single trim priced at 71,990 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). While the standard variant of the Optima e-scooter gets a claimed range of 82 km per charge, the extended range variant has an ARAI-claimed range of 122 km and a top speed of 42 kmph.