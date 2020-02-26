Top 5 Electric Scooters To Buy In India – Ather 450 To Chetak EV

The electric scooter range continues to gain popularity in India, with big manufacturers including Bajaj and TVS both having already ventured into the business

The entire automobile industry is shifting towards electrification, and in our not just four-wheelers, but two-wheelers are also leading the transition from conventional ICE engines to battery packs and electric motors in our country. Talking about electric two-wheelers, a range of fully electric scooters and bikes have already been launched here, while many more will be launched soon.

We have put together a list of top 5 electric scooter that you can buy in the country today –

1. Bajaj Chetak Electric

Bajaj Auto launched its first electric scooter last month at a starting price of Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom), and named it after its iconic ‘Chetak’ scooter. The scooter comes packed with a 3.8 kW/4.1 kW (continuous/peak power) electric motor, which is paired to a lithium-ion battery pack that delivers a range of 95 km in Eco mode, and 85 km in the Sport mode.

The Chetak Electric has been positioned as a premium product, and hence, gets equipped with high-quality materials along with features like its feather touch switchgear, full-LED lighting, and a digital instrument cluster.

2. Ather 450

Ather Energy is an Indian electric vehicle startup, currently focused on building e-scooters for the country. The 450 was launched back in 2018, and comes equipped with a IP67 rated 2.4 kWh battery pack. The scooter has a claimed range of 75 km in Eco mode, while Sport mode will bring the range down to 55 km. Ather retails the 450 at Rs 1.13 lakh (on-road), which means it goes neck and neck against other scooters in this list.

3. Ather 450X

Ather recently launched the 450X electric scooter, which is the successor to the 450 scooter, but is sold alongside the latter. Powering the 450X is a 3.3 kW/6 kW (continuous/peak) motor that generates 26 Nm of torque, which helps the electric scooter sprint from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds, while 0-60 kmph will take 6.5 seconds.

After adding all the additional subscription charges, the Ather 450X Plus will cost you Rs 1.49 lakh, while the 450X Pro priced will cost Rs. 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

4. TVS iQube

The TVS iQube was launched on January 25 this year, just days after the launch of the Bajaj Chetak Electric. TVS’ first electric scooter comes with a 4.4 kW electric motor, and gets features like a TFT instrument cluster with connected tech. TVS claims that the iQube has a range of 75 km and can go from 0 to 40 kmph in just 4.2 seconds. TVS retails the iQube at a starting price of Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Hero Electric Optima

The Hero Electric Optima is the most affordable offering in this list; the extended range variant of which was launched last year at Rs 68,721 (ex-showroom). While the standard variant comes with a claimed range of 50 km per charge, the extended variant has a range of more than double than i.e. 110 km.