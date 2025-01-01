Top 5 Electric Scooters Launched In 2024 – TVS To Hero Vida

E-scooters have taken the mainstream market by storm and although it will still take many years for it to dominate the market, the EV adoption rate is increasing daily

If you are in the market today to buy a scooter, the chances of you ending up with an e-scooter are quite high. This is not just because of the value proposition since their running cost is very minimal, but also because these electric scooters offer more features and are becoming more premium compared to the ICE scooters.

1. Ather Rizta

Ather’s 450X is still one of the best scooters in the market but that was not enough for Ather to make ends meet and they had to come up with a product that is oriented towards family scooters that looks less aggressive and more practical than the 450X. Enter Rizta, a family scooter that has a lot of practical bits without compromising the fun bits.

The Ather Rizta now starts at Rs 1.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered with two battery options: 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh, that provide a range of 123 km and 160 km, respectively, on a single charge. The highlight of Rizta is the combined luggage space of 56 litres consisting of a 35-litre underseat storage and a 22-litre front glove compartment.

Also Read: Ather Rizta Launched At Rs. 1.10 Lakh With 160 Km Range

2. TVS iQube ST

TVS sells a good number of the iQube e-scooters and yet that did not stop them from launching a more powerful top-spec version, called the iQube ST with a larger 5.1 kWh battery pack in May. Priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), this variant of the iQube ST claims a range of 150 km on a single charge.

It can clock a top speed of 82 kmph. Features in the iQube ST variant include a 7-inch full-colour TFT touchscreen, over 118 connected features, voice assist via Alexa, digital document storage, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Also Read: 2 Upcoming Yamaha Bike Launches In 2025 – Key Details

3. Vida V2

Hero MotoCorp launched the new Vida V2 electric scooter last month at a starting price of Rs 96,000 (ex-showroom). The Vida V2 is available in three variants: Lite, Plus, and Pro, offering 2.2 kWh, 3.44 kWh, and 3.94 kWh battery packs, respectively. Hero says that the batteries can be recharged at home, which takes about 6 hours to charge up to 80 per cent.

The V2 is powered by a motor which develops 25 Nm of torque across all variants. The top-tier V2 Pro can accelerate from 0–40 kmph in 2.9 seconds while reaching a top speed of 90 kmph.

4. New Ola series

Ola was the first e-scooter manufacturer to break into the top 10 highest-selling scooters list. This is not a small task considering the giants that are already at play from the ICE segment. Ola now has taken it up a notch with their new series of e-scooters called Gig and Z series.

The Gig series gets the Gig (Rs 39,999) and Gig+(Rs 49,999), while the Z series gets the Z (Rs 59,999) and Z+ (Rs 64,999) models. As per Ola’s Managing Director, Bhavish Agarwal, this new range of scooters offers durable, reliable, affordable, and flexible options like removable batteries.

5. River Indie

Touted as the SUV among scooters, the River Indie offers many practical aspects as well as a spacious seat under which lies a huge 43L boot. It is equipped with a powerful motor and a 3.2 kWh battery pack which gives it an impressive range of about 140 kms. It comes with a fully digital instrument console with smartphone integration which offers ride data and analytics.

The River Indie is available at Rs 1.43 lakh ex-showroom and considering the lucrative finance schemes being offered by the company, it feels quite affordable. The e-scooter was recently updated, it now gets a reverse mode and a larger 4kWh battery that promises better range but it comes at an additional cost of Rs 18k.