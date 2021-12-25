Top 5 Electric Scooters Launched In 2021 – Ola S1 To EeVe Soul

With 2021 coming to an end, let’s take a look at the five most exciting electric scooters that were launched in India this year

The Indian automobile market will have an electric revolution very soon, and things are already in motion, especially in the two-wheeler space. Plenty of new electric scooters made their way to the market this year, from various manufacturers all over India.

Here, we have listed our pick of the top five electric scooters that were launched in India this year, i.e., in 2021.

Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro

Ola Electric entered the e-scooter segment with the S1, which is available in two variants – S1 (Rs. 99,999) and S1 Pro (Rs. 1,29,999). Both are powered by the same 5.5 kW electric motor, but the performance is different. The S1 comes with a 2.98 kWh battery (with 121 km range) and can touch a top speed of 90 kmph. The S1 Pro gets a 3.97 kWh battery (with 181 km range) and has a top speed of 115 kmph.

Simple One

Simple Energy entered the Indian electric scooter market this year, with its maiden offering ‘One’. Simple One is propelled by a 4.5 kW electric motor, connected to a 4.8 kWh battery. The claimed performance is quite impressive, with a range of 236 km, a top speed of 105 kmph, and a 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 2.95 seconds.

Bounce Infinity E1

Bounce Infinity E1 has a starting price of Rs. 68,999, which makes it one of the more affordable e-scooters on sale in India. It is powered by a 2.2 kW electric motor, mated to a 2.0 kWh battery pack. It has a top speed of 65 kmph, and has a claimed range of 85 km on a single charge.

EeVe Soul

At Rs. 1.4 lakh, EeVe Soul is quite a pricey electric scooter, but it does have a few party tricks. It is powered by two battery packs (swappable), with a combined rating of 2.2 kWh, mated to a 1.2 kW electric motor. It is rated at a top speed of 60 kmph, and the company claims a maximum range of 120 km on full charge.

Earth Energy EV Glyde SX, SX+

Earth Energy EV Glyde is available in two variants – SX and SX+ – priced at Rs. 75,000 and Rs. 95,000, respectively. Both draw power from a 3.75 kWh battery pack. The SX variant can deliver a claimed range of 150 km on a full charge, but can only reach a top speed of 25 kmph. The SX+ variant is rated at 100 km of driving range, and can achieve a top speed of 90 kmph.