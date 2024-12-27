Top 5 Electric Cars Launched In 2024 – Mahindra To MG

Here we have explained about the top 5 electric cars launched in India in 2024 across different segments

2024 was a year of several major electric car launches. Intending to break Tata Motors’ dominance in the category, Mahindra launched two of its highly anticipated premium models. Tata Motors meanwhile expanded its portfolio in both entry and premium segments with two EVs. JSW MG Motor, on the other hand, introduced a first-of-its-kind electric car for our market. Here’s a wrap of the top 5 electric car launches of the year:

1. Mahindra XEV 9e

The Mahindra XEV 9e is like a pure electric, SUV-coupe alternative to the XUV700. With a range of up to 656 km, a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of as low as 6.8 seconds, and a 20-80% fast-charging time of under 20 minutes, it is an impressive showcase of cutting-edge engineering. That said, priced from INR 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom), it is the most expensive electric car manufactured in India.

2. Mahindra BE6

Set to compete with the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, the Mahindra BE6 is the talk of the town in the EV market today. Its striking design, high-tech interior, and benchmark-setting specifications like 0-100 km/h acceleration time of as low as 6.7 seconds, a 20-80% fast-charging time of under 20 minutes, and a range up to 682 km make it the most desirable made-in-India electric car. Prices start at INR 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Tata Punch.ev

The Tata Punch.ev is the only electric model in the micro-SUV segment, popularised by the ICE Tata Punch. With premium features like a frunk, paddle shifters for adjusting regenerative braking intensity, ventilated seats, an electric sunroof, a 45W USB Type-C port, and a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, it’s well-equipped for a car of its class. The electric micro-SUV delivers a range of 365 km and costs INR 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Tata Curvv.ev

Widely perceived as the Lamborghini Urus for the masses, the Tata Curvv.ev is the first SUV-coupe made in India. It flaunts a radical design and packs a tonne of premium features, such as sequential turn indicators, a frunk, panoramic sunroof with mood lighting, V2V and V2L bidirectional charging functions, etc. The Tata Curvv.ev has a maximum range of 502 km and its prices start at INR 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. MG Windsor

Globally popular C-segment hatchbacks like the VW ID.3 and Nissan Leaf may not be available in India but customers interested in such family cars can now drive home an MG Windsor. The crossover-styled compact hatchback has a futuristic design, both outside and inside, and it is capable of travelling up to 332 km on a full charge.

It offers heaps of space and a multitude of attractive features, including rear seats reclinable up to 135º, an expansive glass roof, and a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Prices start at INR 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom), although a BaaS option is also available, which reduces the base price to INR 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).