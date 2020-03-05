Top 5 Discounts On BS4 SUVs – Renault Duster To Jeep Compass

The BS6 emission norms are all set to come into action on April 1 this year, and manufactures are offering huge discounts with their remaining BS4 stock to avoid unsold inventory

With less than a month left for the BS6 emission norms to come into effect, manufacturers are still busy clearing out their BS4 stock, and have to offer hefty discounts to do so. Hence, this might actually be the best time to purchase a BS4 car in the country, since you will likely be entitled to one of the highest discounts ever, depending on availability of stock.

Here we have compiled a list of top 5 SUVs in the country that are being offered with a discount of over Rs 1.5 lakh, take a read –

1. Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra launched its flagship SUV Alturas G4 to compete against the full-size Toyota Fortuner, as well as the Ford Endeavour. However, the Mahindra car has failed to make a mark in the country, as big as these other two SUVs. With the car yet to be updated to comply with BS6 norms, Mahindra is offering benefits worth up to Rs 1.75 lakh with the BS4 Alturas G4, depending on stock availability at dealerships.

Mahindra offers the Alturas G4 with a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 181 PS of maximum power, and 420 Nm peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox as standard, and can be had with either a 2WD or a 4WD configuration.

2. Jeep Compass

Jeep recently updated the entire Compass line-up to comply with the latest emission norms, which has led to its base variant being discontinued, and of course, a price hike as well. For the remaining Jeep Compass stock manufactured in 2019, you can avail a discount of up to Rs 1.90 lakh, while a 2020-manufactured Compass can be had with free insurance.

The BS4 Jeep Compass comes with a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine (163 PS/250 Nm) along with a 2.0-litre oil burner (173 PS/350 Nm). The transmission duties on both the powertrains is handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the petrol trims can also be had with a 7-speed automatic transmission.

3. Renault Duster

The Renault Duster has been a victim in the growing trend of compact and mid-size SUVs in the country, and the car’s popularity has diminished rapidly. Renault launched a mid-life facelift for the Duster last year, yet some dealers are still left with pre-facelift stock, and are offering discounts of up to Rs 2.20 lakh for the 85 PS diesel trim.

On the other hand, the Duster facelift with BS4-compliant engines is offered with discounts of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, since the carmaker has decided to discontinue its entire diesel range in the country, once the BS6 emission norms become mandatory.

4. Renault Captur

The Captur was Renault’s attempt to make a name in the compact crossover/SUV segment, with a more modern and urban approach as compared to the Duster. While Renault has almost cleared all the BS4 Captur stock, some of it is still left, and dealers are offering them with benefits of up to Rs 2 lakh.

The Captur comes with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, which generate 105 PS/142 Nm and 109 PS/240 Nm respectively, and is priced between Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Nissan Kicks

The Kicks is Nissan’s equivalent of the Renault Captur, a compact crossover/SUV aimed to take on the Hyundai Creta in the Indian market. Just like the Captur, the Kicks has also had difficulties in returning good numbers, even after being loaded up to the brim with features.

Hence, Nissan is offering the BS4 Kicks stock with benefits up to Rs 1.70 lakh. The Japanese carmaker currently retails the car between Rs 9.55 lakh and Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showoom).