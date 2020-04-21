Top 5 Diesel Automatic SUVs In India – New Creta To Toyota Fortuner

While it’s true that diesel-powered cars aren’t as popular as they were a few years ago, there has been a rising preference for diesel cars with automatic transmissions

The BS6 emission norms came into effect from the start of this month and with the stricter emission regulations kicking in, all cars sold in the country have either embraced updated engines or have been pulled off the shelves. Some carmakers have even discontinued the diesel variants of their models as upgrading the BS4 diesel engines to BS6 is an expensive proposition and the falling demand has kept these manufacturers from undergoing the transition.

Still, there are many companies that are not only offering a diesel engine in BS6 era but are even providing an automatic transmission option on these vehicles. Here is a list of top 5 diesel automatic cars in India.

1. Kia Seltos

From Rs. 13.54 Lakh

The Kia Seltos has been a huge success in the Indian market. Launched last year, the compact SUV has helped its carmaker establish itself well in the market. The Seltos has been on sale with a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine right from the onset. The motor produces 115 PS and 250 Nm. It is available with a smooth-shifting torque-converter automatic transmission option.

2. Hyundai Creta

From Rs. 15.99 Lakh

The second generation of the Hyundai Creta was launched last month and sold almost 7,000 copies before the country went into the lockdown mode. The new Creta is underpinned by the same platform as the Kia Seltos. It’s even being sold with the same 1.5-litre diesel engine with an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The new-gen Creta is a definite upgrade over the previous model and offers all traits of its predecessor along with offering a cleaner engine, more features and a roomier cabin.

3. Ford Endeavour

From Rs. 31.56 Lakh

The Ford Endeavour received its BSVI update earlier this year and with this, the brawny SUV is now available with an all-new 2.0-litre diesel engine that is optionally available with the world’s first 10-speed automatic transmission. The Endeavour continues to impress with its feature-rich cabin, good dynamics and a highly competent 4×4 system.

4. Jeep Compass

While the Jeep Compass Trailhawk that launched last year got the BSVI diesel engine and a 9-speed automatic transmission, it’s only recently the regular version received the same engine and transmission. The updated 2.0-litre diesel engine of the Compass outputs a max power of 173PS and a peak torque of 350Nm. The Compass continues to impress with its great dynamics, a competent 4×4 system, high quality interior and a powerful engine.

5. Toyota Fortuner

From Rs. 32.07 Lakh

Launched earlier this year, the BS6 Toyota Fortuner was introduced at the same price as the BS4 version. The diesel variant of the SUV is powered by a cleaner version of the earlier 2.8-litre turbocharged motor. It’s available with an optional 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

The Fortuner impresses with a powerful engine, bold exterior styling, upmarket cabin and high resale value.