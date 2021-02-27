Top 5 Diesel-Automatic Mid-Size SUVs On Sale In India

Even though many manufacturers distanced themselves from diesel powertrains in the BS6 era, the mid-size SUV segment has a range of diesel-powered offerings available

With the stringent BS6 emission norms in place, many manufacturers in the Indian market shied away from upgrading their diesel powertrains to comply with the norms since it was an expensive affair and would shoot up the costs of their respective vehicles. However, many manufacturers still have full faith in their oil burners and continue to retail diesel-powered cars.

The mid-size SUV segment is currently one of the most popular SUV spaces in the entire Indian market, with a range of diesel-powered offerings currently available. That said, we have put together a list of the top 5 diesel-automatic mid-size SUVs in India –

1. Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is currently the best-selling SUV in the entire Indian market, and the Korean carmaker revealed that a majority of its sales are coming from the diesel powertrain. That said, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine is rated at 115 PS/250 Nm, and the two diesel AT variants are priced at Rs 16.28 lakh and Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Kia Seltos

The Seltos uses the same 1.5-litre oil burner (115 PS/250 Nm) as its cousin, the Hyundai Creta. Pricing for the Seltos 1.5-litre diesel AT start from Rs 13.79 lakh, and go all the way up to Rs 17.45 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

3. Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier is offered with a sole FCA-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that makes 170 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. While only a 6-speed MT was available at launch, a new Hyundai-sourced 6-speed AT was introduced last year. The Harrier AT variants are priced between Rs 16.50 -20.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Jeep Compass

The Jeep Compass recently received a mid-life refresh that brought along a range of new much features for the mid-size SUV. That said, no changes were made to the car’s powertrains. The 2.0-litre diesel engine (173 PS/350 Nm) is offered with a 6-speed MT and a 9-speed AT, and the diesel-auto trims are priced from Rs 26.29 lakh to Rs 28.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Hyundai Tucson

While the Creta competes against the more affordable mid-size SUVs, the Tucson is positioned as a more premium offering in the carmaker’s line-up. The Tucson’s 2.0-litre oil burner generates 185 PS power and 400 Nm torque, and comes mated to an 8-speed auto as standard. Hyundai retails the diesel trims of the mid-size SUV between Rs 24.60 lakh and Rs 27.33 lakh (ex-showroom).