The Interceptor, along with the Continental GT 650 are the Royal Enfield’s flagship motorcycles, and are pretty popular in the international markets, especially in Europe

While the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is a fairly popular twin-cylinder motorcycle in the Indian market, its presence is more dominant in the foreign markets, which is proven by its export numbers. Powering the motorcycle is a 648 cc parallel-twin, 4 stroke, single overhead camshaft, air-oil cooled motor that belts out 47 hp of power at 7,250 rpm, along with 52 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm.

Apart from its performance, the bike is also loved for its looks, which opens a lot of room for modifiers to work upon it, or transform it with the help of aftermarket accessories. We have chosen the top 6 customised Royal Enfield Interceptor 650s that we’ve found on the internet, keep reading to know more about them –

1. Interceptor MCH Scrambler

Royal Enfield retails a custom version of the Interceptor 650 in Latvia called the ‘MCH Scrambler’, which entails a premium of € 2,530 (Rs 2.13 lakh approx). It has been built by Moto Classic House, a Royal Enfield dealership in the aforementioned European country.

The motorcycle has been equipped with a few original RE accessories, as well as a range of aftermarket accessories including a Zard scrambler exhaust which has helped reduce 12 kg of weight from the bike, an engine ECU booster, a motocross bike handle bar and more. The limited-edition Royal Enfield Interceptor MCH Scrambler has been priced at € 9,380, which translates to almost INR 7.70 lakh.

2. The Bomber

Hyderabad-based, Eimor Customs took a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and modified into a retro-classic cafe racer, and has named the custom motorcycle ‘Bomber’. The bike gets a matte blue paint scheme, while the engine area is completely blacked out.

While the chassis components of the bike remain unchanged, it comes equipped with a chopped-off fender, a headlight dome, a redesigned LED headlamp, bar-end mirrors and a set of custom exhaust pipes. The telescopic front forks come with a new set of protectors, Additionally, the bike also gets a black leather seat cover, which adds to the classiness of the modified motorcycle.

3. Inter Scrambler 650

K-Speed Customs is a modification house based in Thailand that modifies motorcycles into cafe racers as well as scramblers. This particular Interceptor 650 has also been transformed into a proper scrambler. The motorcycle sports a dark theme with a majority of matte black body panels.

The custom parts added to the bike include handlebars, seat, tail section, body panels, LED headlamp, Diablo front shock cover, Takegawa brake pads and clutch, handgrip set, bottom bracket, Diablo decorative side cover, an appealing rear fender and tail light set, Diablo tuning tank top, custom Diablo single-seat upholstery, protective guards, modified rear frame, etc – totalling to 28 new items, which cost THB 71,750 (Rs. 1.71 lakh approximately).

4. The Diablo Racer

Also built by K-Speed Customs of Thailand, this particular Interceptor 650 has been transformed into a complete cafe racer, and has been dubbed the ‘Diablo Racer’. This motorcycle with all the custom parts in place, looks absolutely delicious. It’s hard to tell that there’s an Interceptor 650 hiding under the skin of this cafe racer.

The changes made to the bike include a custom high-gloss dark grey paint scheme, LED headlamp, clip on handlebars, a custom single-piece seat as well as custom Diablo exhausts. The bike can be seen running on some vintage cafe racer tyres which complement the bike’s overall appeal.

5. Jillian Deschenes’ Build Train Race RE INT 650

Royal Enfield North America in February 2020 announced its BUILD TRAIN RACE program for this year, in which four women from the motorcycling community had to customize Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 motorcycles for American Flat Track competition.

Jillian Deschenes, a hospice nurse, and a weekend flat track racer has heavily customised her Interceptor 650. The stock fuel tank of the motorcycle has been replaced with a mock unit on top with the fuel being stored in a custom cell below the rider.

The bike gets forest green gloss paint job, coupled with retro pinstripes and Royal Enfield logo. Performance mods added to the bike include a Race Tech suspension, S&S cans, a Vortex sprocket as well as Dunlop rubber. The Saddlemen seat completes the flat track look.

6. Zeus

Bangkok based custom motorcycle builder Zeus custom has transformed a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 into one classy looking café racer. Zeus has called this creation as ‘The Prime Project’. The best part of this whole project is the fact that Zeus customs finished the entire project in just 45 days.

The custom motorcycle is showcased at the Bangkok International Motor Show 2019. Zeus features a redesigned fuel tank. The fuel tank gets a simple and sleek appearing curve. The custom black leather seats have been re-designed to look slim. Zeus customs have also cut the front spring of the suspension setup to lower the ride height of the motorcycle.

*All images are copyright to their respective owners