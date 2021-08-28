Top 5 Cool Features On The Mahindra XUV700 – Twin LCDs To ADAS

Mahindra XUV700 is loaded to the gills with a long list of features, but here’s a list of the top 5 uber-cool features of this upcoming SUV

Mahindra XUV700 shed the veils on Independence Day this year. It is the newest product from the homegrown carmaker and is one of the most advanced as well. It comes loaded with a slew of features. The equipment on board not only makes the XUV700 one of the safest Mahindra offering ever, but it is also the most advanced car to come out of Mahindra’s stable.

The XUV700 come with a super-long feature list. It will be sold with two engine and two gearbox choices, while there will be a total of 4 variants on offer – MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7. Well, we thought of making a list of the top 5 cool features of the Mahindra XUV700. Read it here.

1. ADAS

ADAS stands for the advanced driver-assistance system. This framework comprises numerous sensors and actuators. And it is designed to work in tandem with the driver inputs to keep the occupants safe even if the driver is not being fully attentive while driving. It includes features like lane-keeping assist, blind-spot detection, emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and more.

2. Twin LCD

The XUV700 uses a single pane to house two 10.25-inch displays. One works as an infotainment unit and is touch-enabled, whereas the other one does duty as an instrument console. This setup reminds us of the Mercedes-Benz or doesn’t it. Well, it certainly looks cool.

3. DVR

The XUV700 comes with a digital video recorder to use the 360-degree camera as a dashcam. Another uber cool trick that the system packs in is that it automatically starts recording when it senses hard braking or if the emergency brake assist comes into play. Moreover, it records and stores the clip automatically.

4. Skyroof

Dubbed the Skyroof, the XUV700 gets a colossal-sized panoramic sunroof. Mahindra claims that it is the biggest in the segment. Moreover, the Skyroof can be controlled via voice commands as well.

5. Audio controls on centre console

On the Mahindra XUV700, the infotainment unit is a touch-enabled one, but it also comes with a joystick that is mounted on the centre console. Most importantly, the joystick also doubles up as the volume knob.