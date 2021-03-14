Top 5 Cool Features Of The Upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross SUV

Citroen is yet to announce the pricing for the C5 Aircross, but we expect it to be priced around the Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) mark

French automaker Citroen is all set to mark its entry into the Indian market with the C5 Aircross mid-size SUV as its first offering in the country. Set to be launched this month itself, the C5 Aircross will directly rival the likes of the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson in the country. Ahead of the launch, Citroen has already started bookings for the car for a token amount of Rs 50,000.

But what’s there in the Citroen C5 Aircross that makes it a unique offering as compared to its rivals? Here is a list of the top 5 coolest features that Citroen will be offering with the upcoming C5 Aircross SUV, take a look –

1. Flying Carpet Effect

The C5 Aircross comes equipped with Citroen’s ‘Progressive Hydraulic Cushions’ suspension system which is claimed to filter out bumps and dips in the road and provide occupants with a comfortable ride. Citroen has added two hydraulic stops – one for rebound and one for compression – for the suspension to be able to adapt to input from the road surface. The carmaker claims that this provides a ‘magic carpet’ ride effect, creating the impression that the car is flying over any bumps and dips in the road.

2. Configurable Rear Seats

The Citroen C5 Aircross gets 3 independent full-size rear seats with adjustable recline angle. This means that all three seats at the back can be independently slid and folded down, which helps it configuring the seats as per your requirement.

3. Hands-free Tailgate

The Citroen C5 Aircross comes with a hands-free tailgate that can be opened by moving your foot under the rear bumper, and close with just the touch of a button. It should be noted that this feature will be offered with the range-topping Shine variant of the SUV only.

4. Coffee Break Alert

If you’ve been driving the Citroen C5 Aircross for 2 hours continuously at a speed of over 65 kmph, the system sends you a warning to take a coffee break in order to avoid fatigue and stay focussed on the road.

5. Park Assist

The park assist system on the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV detects an empty space and then automates the steering to park the SUV. All you have to engage the gears and control the accelerator and brake, while the system does the rest of the work for you.