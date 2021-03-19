Top 5 Cool Features Of The Recently Launched 2021 Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20 is currently priced from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 11.32 lakh (ex-showroom), and rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, VW Polo, Honda Jazz and Toyota Glanza

Hyundai introduced a new-gen model for the i20 in India late last year, and just like the outgoing model, the latest-gen version has also become one of the best-selling cars in the premium hatchback segment. The Hyundai i20 is undoubtedly the most feature-packed car in its class.

While the hatch outperforms its rivals with its equipment list, what are the best features that are on offer with the car that help it stand out of the crowd? Here are the top 5 cool features that you get with the Hyundai i20, take a look –

1. 10.25-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

The top-end variants of the Hyundai i20 have been equipped with a best-in-class 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that gets smartphone connectivity as well as BlueLink connected-car tech with OTA map updates, smartwatch app and a remote application as well.

2. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

While almost all cars today are offered with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, not many mass-market cars offer wireless connectivity for these two. However, the i20 is one such car to be offered with this feature on the Sportz trim.

3. Digital TFT Instrument Cluster

The Hyundai i20 comes equipped with a digital instrument cluster with a TFT Multi Information Display from the Sportz variant onwards. The digital instrument cluster features a digital speedometer on the right, tachometer on the left and a digital MID in the middle.

4. Bose Audio System

The premium hatch also gets a premium 7-speaker audio system from Bose, which includes front and rear speakers, front tweeters and a subwoofer; offered on the Asta and Asta (O) variants.

5. Electric Sunroof

While electric sunroofs have become a common feature in segments above Rs 10 lakh, the premium hatch space is still largely unfamiliar with it. That said, the Hyundai i20 is only one of the two premium hatchbacks in the country to be offered with an electric sunroof, the other being the Honda Jazz.