Along with production models such as Vitara Brezza facelift and Hyundai Creta, Auto Expo 2020 also presents as many as 5 concept cars that will launch later this year

Auto Expo 2020 has seen the debut of some of the most anticipated models, including the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift and all-new Hyundai Creta. However, the motor show has also been host to as many as five concept cars that will make it to the market later this year. Following are the details of these models –

1. Kia Sonet

The star attraction of the event is the Kia Sonet concept, a model that previews a sub-compact SUV that will launch later this year. The upcoming model will measure less than four-metre in overall length and will go on to rival the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue. The latter will donate its platform and engine options to the upcoming model.

2. Tata HBX

At this year’s motor show, Tata Motors has presented a very butch cross-hatch in the form of the HBX concept. Basically, the design study is an evolution of the H2X concept that was previewed at previous year’s Geneva Motor Show. The production version of this concept will rival the likes of Maruti Ignis and Mahindra KUV100. It will be based on the ALFA platform of the Altroz and will be have the same 1.2-litre petrol engine.

3. Mahindra e-XUV300

Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the e-KUV100 at the ongoing Auto Expo for Rs 8.25 lakh. Also, the company has showcased the e-XUV300, an electric version of the company’s Maruti Vitara Brezza rival. The e-XUV300 is expected to cost roughly Rs 14 lakh when it goes on sale. It will be an immediate rival of the Tata Nexon EV.

4. Skoda Vision IN

Skoda Vision IN concept previews an upcoming Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos rival that will launch later this year. The new model is underpinned by the much-publicized MAB-A0-IN. It will be powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which will make it one of the most powerful vehicles in the category. Transmission options will include a 7-speed DCT.

5. Volkswagen Taigun

While the Skoda Vision IN is pretty far off from reaching the market, another SUV based on the MQB-A0-IN that could launch sooner is the Volkswagen Taigun. It will play the baby sibling to the Tiguan and will be pitted against the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Like the Skoda-badged sibling, the Taigun will have a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that will be available with an optional 7-speed DCT.