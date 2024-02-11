Top 5 Compact SUVs Sold In Jan 2024 – Nexon, Punch, Brezza, Venue

In the list of top 5 compact SUVs sold, Tata Punch finished ahead of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Fronx in January 2024

The month of January 2024 witnessed the Tata Punch claiming the top spot in the compact SUV rankings with a 50 per cent YoY growth. The micro SUV achieved a total sales volume of 17,978 units, marking a substantial increase from the 12,006 units sold in January 2023. It has been a consistent performer for Tata since its market debut.

The Punch’s range was expanded with the arrival of the electric version last month in India and is positioned below the Nexon EV. The Tata Nexon experienced a positive sales growth of 10 per cent with a total of 17,182 units sold last month compared to 15,567 units in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The Brezza compact SUV clinched the third position, registering 15,303 unit sales in January, marking a 7 per cent Year-On-Year growth as compared to the total of 14,359 units sold during the same period in 2023. The top three finishers are also the three most sold SUVs in the country last month, emphasising the segment’s significance in the market.

Top 5 Compact SUVs Sold (YoY) Sales In January 2024 Sales In January 2023 1. Tata Punch (50%) 17,978 12,006 2. Tata Nexon (10%) 17,182 15,567 3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (7%) 15,303 14,359 4. Maruti Suzuki Fronx 13,643 – 5. Hyundai Venue (10%) 11,831 10,738

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx claimed the fourth position in the SUV sales charts with 13,643 units, reaching the significant milestone of one lakh unit sales within just ten months of its market launch. The compact SUV coupe made its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo a year ago before reaching showrooms in April.

In January 2024, the Hyundai Venue secured fifth place with 11,831 units sold, showing a positive year-on-year sales growth of 10 per cent from 10,738 units in January 2023. The Kia Sonet and Hyundai Exter finished in the sixth and seventh positions respectively ahead of Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

The Sonet recorded 11,530 units, reflecting a 25 per cent year-on-year growth from 9,261 units, while the Exter managed a total of 8,229 units and it competes directly with the Tata Punch. The XUV300 will receive a big update in the coming months as the facelift is waiting in the wings.