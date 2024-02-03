Top 5 Compact SUVs Sold In 2023 – Brezza, Nexon, Venue, Fronx

Here we have explained about the top 5 most sold compact SUVs in 2023 in India as Maruti Suzuki Brezza led the way ahead of Tata Nexon and Tata Punch

The compact and midsize SUV segments have been all the rage at the moment due to plenty of reasons. The prices of the entry-level passenger cars have increased big time. While cars have become costlier across the board, this gives the opportunity for automakers to push the sales of SUVs further due to several benefits.

The compact SUVs offer higher ground clearance, more boot volume and interior space compared to budget hatchbacks and the price differences have only decreased over time between these two segments. The emergence of sub-four-metre SUVs (compact and micro SUVs) has resulted in car manufacturers introducing new models in quick succession.

All the top five car producers compete in the compact SUV segment and more are currently developing new products to grab a pie in the coming years. In the calendar year 2023, the impact of compact SUVs in the overall volume charts can be clearly seen. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza finished in the first position with 1,70,588 unit sales.

Top 5 Compact SUVs In 2023 (YoY) Sales In 2023 Sales In 2022 1. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (31%) 1,70,588 1,30,563 2. Tata Nexon (1%) 1,70,311 1,68,278 3. Tata Punch (16%) 1,50,182 1,29,895 4. Hyundai Venue (7%) 1,29,278 1,20,703 5. Maruti Suzuki Fronx 94,393 –

Compared to the same period in 2022 with 1,30,563 units, a YoY positive growth of 31 per cent was noted. The Tata Nexon was the second most sold compact SUV in India with a domestic tally of 1,70,311 units as against 1,68,278 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY growth of 1 per cent in India.

The Tata Punch micro SUV finished in the third position with 1,50,182 units last year as against 1,29,895 units with a YoY growth of 16 per cent. The Hyundai Venue came in at fourth with a total of 1,29,278 units as against 1,20,703 units with a YoY growth of 7 per cent while the Maruti Suzuki Fronx posted 94,393 units.

The Fronx compact SUV coupe has already garnered more than one lakh unit sales in just ten months since its market launch. The compact electric SUV segment will also see plenty of action over the next two to three years.