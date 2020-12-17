Top 5 Changes In Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Vs Older Model

The Toyota Innova Crysta is currently one of the most popular MPVs in the Indian market, and the mid-life refresh makes the car an even more appealing offering

Toyota recently introduced a mid-life facelift for the Innova Crysta, after four years since its launch in the country. While the overall package is the same, Toyota has made the MPV more appealing by adding some new features, as well as introducing some visual enhancements to make it look fresh.

What all has really changed? We have put together a list of top 5 changes made to the Toyota Innova Crytsa facelift, as compared to the outgoing model. Take a read to know what these changes are –

1. Front Clearance Sonar Sensors

Toyota has added a new safety feature on the Innova Crysta called ‘Front Clearance Sonar Sensors’, which is also popularly known as front parking sensors. This feature is now being offered with much affordable cars, and Toyota felt like it was time to introduce it for the Innova too. It also comes with MID indication in case it detects something that’s too close to the front of the car.

2. Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels

While the pre-facelift Innova Crytsa was offered with 16-inch alloy wheels as standard, the facelifted model gets 17-inch dual tone units on the higher trims, which certainly up the car’s overall aesthetics. The new alloy wheels are being offered with ZX trims on both petrol and diesel models, while the rest trims get 16-inchers as standard.

3.Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

The Innova Crysta facelift gets a new 8-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, something which should have been offered with the car since day one. Well, better late than never.

4. New Front Bumper and Grille

The Innova Crysta facelift gets a larger grille that comes with a thick chrome outlining. The new radiator grille gets five horizontal slats, unlike the two chrome-finished ones seen on the pre-facelift model. In addition, the headlamps get chrome extensions that merge into the front grille.

5. Price

The petrol trims of the pre-facelift Toyota Innova Crysta were priced between Rs 15.66 – 21.78 lakh, while the Innova facelift 2.7-litre petrol now retails between Rs 16.26 lakh and Rs 22.48 lakh. On the other hand, the diesel trims that were earlier priced from Rs 16.44 lakh to Rs 23.63 lakh, will now set you back by Rs 16.64 – 24.33 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).