Top 5 Changes In BS6 2020 Tata Nexon Facelift

The 2020 Nexon facelift comes with Tata’s iRA connected car tech and BS6-compliant petrol and diesel powertrains

Tata Motors finally launched the 2020 Tata Nexon facelift recently, and the car features a completely redesigned front fascia, BS6-compliant powertrains and a few additional features over the pre-facelift model. Here are the 5 changes that the 2020 Nexon facelift features as compared to the outgoing car –

1. Design

In terms of design, the 2020 Nexon facelift looks similar to the Nexon EV which was showcased ahead of the former. The front-end of the Nexon has been completely revised. It gets a sleek grille, redesigned bumper with an artificial skid plate, along with sharper headlamps with LED DRLs. The radiator grille features a tri-arrow pattern; which seems like the theme of the car.

At the rear, the car comes equipped with clear lens LED taillights, along with a new bumper. The Nexon badging has now been moved to the centre of the tailgate under the Tata emblem. The car also gets new stylish diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels.

2. BS6-compliance

The Nexon facelift carries forward its 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre diesel powertrains, however, the engines are now BS6-compliant. The petrol engine continues to put out 110 PS of maximum power and 170 Nm torque, while the diesel unit still makes 110 PS power and 260 Nm peak torque. Both the engines are offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

3. Interiors

Inside the cabin, the new Nexon sports an all-new leather-wrapped flat bottom steering wheel which seems to be borrowed from the Altroz. The car now gets a fully-digital instrument cluster, and Tata is also offering new upholstery on the seats.

4. Features

The 2020 Nexon facelift comes with Tata’s iRA connected car technology. This tech will allow users to control features like HVAC, lock or unlock, locate the car, get insights about car driving condition, share live location etc, with the help of a dedicated app.

5. Price

As compared to the outgoing model, the petrol variants of the 2020 Tata Nexon facelift are about Rs 22,000 dearer, while the diesel trims will set you back around Rs 55,000 more than the pre-facelift model. The sub-compact SUV has a starting price of Rs 6.95 lakh for the base petrol manual trim, which goes up to Rs 12.7 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel auto variant.