Top 5 Changes In 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan

The Royal Enfield Himalayan continues to draw power from a 411 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 24.3 PS power at 6,500 rpm, and 32 Nm torque between 4,000 – 4,500 rpm

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is one of the best-selling adventure tourers in the Indian market, and the two-wheeler manufacturer recently updated the motorcycle for the 2021 model year. While the overall silhouette, as well as the powertrain of the bike, remain untouched, Royal Enfield has introduced a range of new updates in order to attract more buyers.

How much has the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan improved over the outgoing model? We have put together a list of the top 5 changes that have been made to the updated motorcycle over its predecessor, take a look –

1. Tripper Navigation

The addition of the Tripper Navigation is certainly the biggest change on the 2021 Himalayan. While the adventure tourer carries over its instrument cluster, it gets a separate Royal Enfield Tripper Navigation display pod. The system needs smartphone connectivity to work with, and can be connected through the dedicated RE app offering real-time directions with the help of Google Maps.

2. New Components

Apart from the Tripper Navigation system, the motorcycle also comes with a range of new components. First things first, in order to incorporate the tripper navigation along with the instrument cluster, a new and wider tinted windscreen has been added.

Apart from that, Royal Enfield claims that the seat has been tweaked to provide more comfort to the rider. The shape of the front rack has also been changed, and it is shorter than before since the one on the previous model bothered taller riders, with their knees hitting the rack.

In addition, the rear luggage carrier now gets an additional plate which secures fastening and placement of luggage, and the reduction in its height means that it’s easier for the rider to swing a leg over the bike. The 2021 Himalayan also gets a blackened circular headlight casing, as well as a black heat shield on the exhaust.

3. New Colours

The BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan was offered with six paint schemes, namely Granite Black, Snow White, Sleet Grey, Gravel Grey, Rock Red as well as Lake Blue. While the last three colour options have been retained, the Snow White and Sleet Grey have been replaced with Pine Green and Mirage Silver. Also, the Granite Black paint scheme has been updated.

4. Price

The Royal Enfield Himalayan was previously priced between Rs 1.91 – 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom), however, the updates have resulted in a price hike of around Rs 10,000. The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan has been priced at Rs 2.01 lakh for Gravel Grey and Mirage Silver colour options, Rs 2.05 lakh for Lake Blue and Rock Red colours and Rs 2.09 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for Granite Black and Pine Green paint schemes.

5. Make It Yours

The 2021 Himalayan has joined the list of the Royal Enfield bikes that are available to be configured as a part of the company’s Make It Yours – MiY – initiative that allows customers to personalize and accessorise their motorcycles across the App, the website and at dealerships.