Top 5 Cars To Launch In January 2022 – Toyota Hilux To Tata Tiago CNG

Listed below are five new cars that are scheduled to or speculated to launch in the Indian market in January 2022

Well, 2022 is just around the corner, and the Indian car market is ready for some action! A few carmakers are planning to begin the next year with a bang, with new car launches slated for the first month of next year, i.e., January 2022. If you have a new car on your New Year wishlist, then the following options might be great for you!

Here, we’ve listed the top five cars, which are expected to/confirmed to go on sale in 2022, for which we are waiting with anticipation.

1. Tata Altroz DCT

Tata Altroz was first launched back in January 2020, and in January 2021, the hatchback received a new engine option (1.2L turbo-petrol unit). Well, it seems likely that a new gearbox option (dual-clutch automatic) would be introduced in January 2022, marking the two-year anniversary of the Altroz. The DCT transmission will be available on the 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine only, while the 1.2L NA petrol and 1.2L turbo-diesel powerplants would continue to be mated to a manual transmission.

2. Toyota Hilux

Speculations about the launch of Toyota Hilux in India had been floating around for a few years now, and the pickup truck is now finally set to launch in January next year. It is expected to be available with two engine options – a 2.4L turbo-diesel (150 PS/360 Nm) and a 2.8L turbo-diesel unit (204 PS/500 Nm) – with both manual and automatic transmission choices on offer. The top variants would get a 4×4 option as well.

3. Tata Tiago CNG/Tigor CNG

Select Tata dealerships across India have also begun accepting bookings for the Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG. The CNG powertrain option is speculated to go on sale next month, and will only be offered on select variants of the respective cars. The engine will be the same 1.2L NA petrol motor as the regular Tiago/Tigor, with a factory-fitted CNG kit added to it. The power output will be lower when running on natural gas, and only manual transmission will be available here.

4. Audi Q7 facelift

The facelifted Audi Q7 will return to the Indian market next month. Apart from the cosmetic changes, the SUV will sport changes under the hood; instead of the diesel engine options of the previous version, the new model would be powered by a petrol engine, likely a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and Quattro AWD system.

5. Skoda Kodiaq facelift

Skoda Kodiaq is also set to return to our market in January 2022 in a facelifted avatar. The new model will ditch the diesel engine of the older version in favour of a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor (190 PS/320 Nm), paired with a 7-speed DSG. Bookings for this upcoming Skoda SUV have already commenced, albeit unofficially.