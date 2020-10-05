Top 5 Cars To Buy Under Rs 15 Lakh This Festive Season

Purchasing a new car is a very special occasion in itself, and many Indians wait for the festive season to arrive, since buying a car around that time is considered lucky

With the festive season just around the corner, many of us would be planning to get a new car home around the special occasion of Diwali, since it is considered auspicious. For those of you who are looking for a new car, we must say that you are in luck, since a host of important car launches from big manufacturers have taken place this year, ranging across different formats and segments.

To make things easier for you, we have compiled a list of the top 5 cars that you should consider if you’re planning to purchase one during this festive period –

1. Kia Sonet

Kia Motors recently launched its third product in the Indian market, i.e. Sonet, and just like the carmaker’s previous two cars, the Sonet has received an overwhelming response as well. First revealed at the 2020 Auto Expo, the car has now joined one of the most competitive segments in the Indian market; the sub-4m SUV space.

However, the Kia Sonet certainly has a few tricks up its sleeve. Apart from the handsome looks, the Sonet packs in a range of segment-first features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, a Bose premium audio system, UVO connected car tech, LED sound mood lights, ventilated front seats, an air purifier with virus protection, wireless smartphone charger and much more.

What further helps build its case is vast powertrain list that consists of a 1.2-litre petrol engine (83 PS/113 Nm); a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol motor (120 PS/172 Nm); as well as a 1.5-litre oil burner that generates 100 PS power and 240 Nm torque when had with a manual gearbox, and 115 PS and 250 Nm when coupled to an automatic transmission. The Kia Sonet is priced between Rs 6.71 – 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta received a generational update earlier this year, and the new-gen model reignited the fire in the mid-size SUV segment. We say this because the 2020 Hyundai Creta went on to become not only the best-selling car in the segment, but the top-selling SUV in the entire country.

Hyundai offers the new Creta with three different engine options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that produces 115 PS and 144 Nm; a 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor that puts out 140 PS of max power and 242 Nm of peak torque; and a 1.5-litre oil burner that has a peak power output of 115 PS and a peak torque rating of 250 Nm.

The features on offer include a 10.25-inch infotainment system, an 8-speaker premium sound system from Bose, Hyundai’s BlueLink connected-car tech, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, power adjustable driver’s seat, a 7-inch TFT colour display in the instrument cluster, touch-enabled smart air purifier, paddle shifters and drive mode select.

3. Mahindra Thar

Mahindra finally launched the second-gen version of the Thar on October 2, 2020, and with the new and substantially updated model, the carmaker aims to market the Thar as an off-roader that is also road-friendly. The new-gen Thar is being offered in two trim lines, namely AX and LX.

The former is inclined towards adventure, while the LX trim is being offered as a lifestyle-oriented model. The car can be had with either a fixed soft top configuration, a convertible soft top, or even a fixed hard top for the first time. Features on offer with the 2020 Mahindra Thar are also plenty.

The car has been priced from Rs 9.80 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom), and is available with two powertrains, i.e. a 2.2-litre diesel engine rated at 130 PS/300 Nm, and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that makes 150 PS and 300 Nm (320 Nm with AT). Transmission options include a 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed AT.

4. Honda City

Honda launched the fifth-gen model of the City in the Indian market, and just like the older generations, the new-gen model received a staggering response too. The City went on to become the best-selling car in its segment in the month of September 2020.

Honda is offering the City with features like Alexa remote compatibility, G-Force meter, Honda’s Lane Watch camera, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Weblink compatibility, Honda Connect telematics system with 32 connected car features, a 7.0-inch MID, cruise control, paddle shifters (CVT only), an electric sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, a rear sunshade, ambient lighting and so on.

Powering the car is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 121 PS power and 145 Nm torque, as well as a 1.5-litre four-cylinder oil burner rated at 100 PS/200 Nm. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the petrol trims can be had with an optional CVT auto as well. As of now, prices for the 2020 City start from Rs 10.89 lakh, and go all the way up to Rs 14.64 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

5. Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota Kirloskar Motor recently ventured into the sub-4m SUV segment in the country with the introduction of the Urban Cruiser, which is basically a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is one of the best-selling sub-4m SUVs in the Indian market, and the Urban Cruiser aims to make use of its success.

Apart from a few subtle changes like a new grille, new seat upholstery and of course, the Toyota badging, the Urban Cruiser is the same product as the Vitara Brezza. That being said, the car draws power from the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine as the donor car. The engine puts out 105 PS of max power and 138 Nm of peak torque, and can be had with either a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed AT, with the latter also getting a mild-hybrid setup.

Toyota has priced the manual variants of the Urban Cruiser between Rs 8.40 lakh and Rs 9.80 lakh, while the automatic trims have been priced from Rs 9.80 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).