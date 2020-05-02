Top 5 Cars Priced Between Rs 25 – 35 Lakh In India – Carnival To Fortuner

At this price point, one can get almost any mass-market car in India, but we bring to you a list of the top 5 cars that are priced between Rs 25 – 35 lakh

For someone spending about Rs 25 to 30 lakh for a car in India, they definitely want the best of everything, and settling is never an option. While you can expand the budget a little to go for entry-level offerings from luxury carmakers, these mass market offerings make sure you get more bang for your buck.

Here is a list of the top 5 cars priced between Rs 25 – 35 lakh available in the country right now –

1. Kia Carnival – Rs 24.95 – 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia launched its second product in the Indian market at the 2020 Auto Expo in February this year – the Carnival. The luxury MPV carved out its own niche in the Indian market, and serves as a premium alternative to the Toyota Innova Crysta, while undercuts the much expensive Mercedes-Benz V-Class and Toyota Vellfire.

The Carnival is available either a 7-seat, 8-seat or even a 9-seat configuration, while the MPV makes do with only one drivetrain. Kia offers the Carnival with a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine that churns out 202 PS power, along with 440 Nm of torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

Kia has packed the Carnival up to the brim with features like LED projector headlamps, LED fog lamps, LED tail lamps, electric sliding rear doors and powered tailgate on the outside. Inside the cabin, the car gets a 10-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with ventilation function, dual-panel sunroof, a three-zone climate control, wireless charging, Kia’s UVO connected-car tech with 37 features, etc.

2. Jeep Compass TrailHawk – Rs 26.8 – 27.6 lakh (ex-showroom)

Getting the ‘Trail Rated’ badge in Jeep’s language means being true to the American carmaker’s DNA with superior off-roading capability; which is what the Compass TrailHawk offers over the regular Compass.

It uses the same 2.0-litre Multijet II turbo diesel engine as the Compass, and the said motor produces 170 PS of maximum power, along with 350 Nm of peak torque. The said engine comes mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. It gets a 4×4 configuration along with Jeep Selec-Terrain Dial that allows you to select from five different terrain settings, namely Auto, Snow, Sand, Mud, and Rock.

Talking about its off-roading capabilities, the Compass Trailhawk gets a high ground clearance of 205 mm; a 26.5 degrees approach angle, and a departure angle of 31.6 degrees; and a class-leading water wading capacity of 840 mm. It also gets Hill-Descent Control, Hill-Start Assist, an electronic parking brake and more.

3. Ford Endeavour – Rs 29.55 – 33.25 lakh (ex-showroom)

Ford Endeavour is currently one of the most popular full-size SUVs in the Indian market, and it puts up against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, Isuzu MU-X, as well as a few other similarly priced SUVs.

The Endeavour was recently updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms, and the transition resulted in the SUV getting a new 2.0-litre diesel engine that churns out 170 PS of power and 420 Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 10-speed automatic gearbox as standard, and an AWD is optional with the top-end variant.

Endeavour’s feature list includes an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, FordPass connected-car tech with 55 features including remote ignition on/off, remote operation for AC, vehicle tracking etc. Other features include 8-way power adjustable front seats, seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and semi-automatic parallel park assist.

4. Toyota Fortuner – Rs 28.18 – 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Fortuner is the undisputed king of the premium seven-seat SUV segment in India, going by the sales numbers. Its capability and reliability has received praise all over the country, since the first-gen model.

It gets a 2.7-litre petrol (166 PS/245 Nm), along with a 2.8-litre diesel (177 PS/420 Nm). Both the engines are available with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Also, the diesel engine produces 30 Nm extra torque when coupled with the automatic gearbox. The diesel engine can be had with a RWD configuration, and an optional 4WD setup, while the petrol powertrain can only be had with the former.

5. Skoda Superb

Skoda showcased a mid-life facelift version of the Superb at the 2020 Auto Expo back in February, and the refresh brought along subtle design updates, along with a range of new features. The features list includes Matrix LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, a 360 degree camera, connected-car tech, an electric sunroof, park assist and ambient lighting as well.

The updated car gets no diesel engine, and will now be offered with a sole 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol motor that makes 192 PS power and 320 Nm torque. The engine will come mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox as standard.

Skoda is expected to release the price of the Superb facelift soon, but we expect it to be priced similarly than the outgoing BS4 model, which was retailed between Rs 23.99 and 33.49 lakh (ex-showroom).