Top 5 Cars Launched In 2021 For Under Rs. 15 Lakh – Tigor EV To XUV700

Here is our pick of the top five new cars that were launched in India this year, whose starting price ranges from Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh

Although the Indian automobile industry is currently braving through a major sales slump, plenty of carmakers introduced a lot of new vehicles in our market this year. Interestingly, buyers were extremely receptive towards new models, and the trend will likely continue forward next year as well.

Here, we take a look at the top five new cars that were launched in the Indian market this year, i.e., in 2021, which have a starting price under Rs. 15 lakh.

1. Tata Tigor EV facelift

Starting price – Rs. 11.99 lakh

Tata Motors is expanded its passenger EV range in the Indian market, and the Tigor EV facelift was added to its arsenal this year. The electric sedan draws power from a 26 kWh battery pack, which comes mated to a single electric motor on the front axle (rated at peak power of 74.7 PS and maximum torque of 170 Nm).

2. Skoda Kushaq

Starting price – Rs. 10.79 lakh

Skoda Kushaq was the first vehicle to launch under the VW Group’s ‘India 2.0’ plan. There are two engine options on offer on the SUV – a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (115 PS/178 Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit (150 PS/250 Nm).

A 6-speed manual transmission comes standard on both engines, while automatic gearbox options include a 6-speed MT on the smaller engine and a 7-speed DSG on the bigger one. Also, the Kushaq was the first model to be underpinned by the VW Group’s ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform.

3. Volkswagen Taigun

Staring price – Rs. 10.54 lakh

Volkswagen also launched a new midsize SUV in India this year, named Taigun. VW Taigun shares its platform with the Kushaq, and it gets the same engine and transmission options as well. However, Volkswagen has ensured that this doesn’t feel like a clone of the Kushaq, by giving it unique interior and exterior styling.

4. New-gen Force Gurkha

Starting price – Rs. 13.59 lakh

Force Gurkha is one of the best off-road SUVs one can buy on a relatively small budget, other than Mahindra Thar. Its 2.6L turbo-diesel engine only generates 91 PS and 250 Nm, and it comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. However, it gets a four-wheel-drive system, with a low-ratio transfer case and manual locking differentials (front and rear).

5. Mahindra XUV700

Starting price – Rs. 12.49 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 was perhaps the most awaited launch of 2021, and the demand for it is extremely high in the Indian market currently. The SUV is available with two engine options – a 2.0L turbo-petrol (200 PS/380 Nm) and a 2.2L turbo-diesel (155 PS/360 Nm on MX trim, 185 PS/420 Nm on AX manual trims, 185 PS/450 Nm on AX automatic trims).

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi