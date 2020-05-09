Top 5 Car Launches This Year So Far – Hyundai Creta To Kia Carnival

A range of cars have been launched in the Indian market so far in 2020, ranging from hatchback, MPV, sedan, and SUV segments, and we combine a list of the best five

A majority of 2019 was disappointing for the Indian automotive industry in terms of sales, and manufacturers walked into 2020 with high hopes to get back on track. Also in favour of the car companies was the 2020 Auto Expo, since the biennial auto show is the greatest platform for automakers to showcase new products and exciting concepts. A range of cars across different segments have been launched in the country so far in 2020, and we have compiled a list of the top 5 launches this year. Keep reading to know more about these new cars in detail –

1. Hyundai Creta

Hyundai brought in a generational update for the Creta this year, with a grand unveiling at the 2020 Auto Expo by the Bollywood superstar and Hyundai Motor India’s brand ambassador, Shah Rukh Khan. The mid-size SUV has received a revolutionary design, host of new features, as well as new BS6-compliant powertrains as compared to the outgoing model.

The Creta now gets 1.5-litre diesel (115 PS/250 Nm), 1.5-litre NA petrol (115 PS/144 Nm) and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (140 PS/242 Nm) engine options, while the transmission options include a 6-speed MT (1.5L petrol & diesel), an IVT automatic (1.5L petrol), a 6-speed torque converter automatic (1.5L diesel) and a 7-speed DCT auto gearbox (1.4L turbo).

The feature list includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, BlueLink connected-car tech, a panoramic sunroof, power adjustable driver’s seat, a 7-inch digital display for the instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and much more. Hyundai has priced the Creta between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Kia Carnival

The Carnival is Kia’s second car in the Indian market, and the premium MPV was also launched at this year’s Auto Expo at a starting price of Rs 24.95 lakh, which goes up to Rs 33.95 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). As of now, the car has no direct rival in the Indian market but it does face some competition from the Toyota Innova Crysta.

The Carnival can be had with either a 7-, 8- or a 9-seat configuration, while Kia offers it with only one drivetrain. The Carnvial uses a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine that generates 202 PS power and 440 Nm torque. The transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

The feature-list includes full-LED lighting, powered sliding rear doors, power-folding ORVMs, powered tailgate, a 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat with ventilation function, dual-panel sunroof, a three-zone climate control, wireless charging, Kia’s UVO connected-car tech with 37 features, and more.

3. Tata Nexon EV

The Nexon EV is Tata’s first fully-electric SUV, and is priced at just Rs 1.29 lakh over the ICE Nexon’s top-end trim (Rs 13.99 – 15.99 lakh), making it the most affordable electric SUV in India as of now. The EV gets a 30.2 kWh battery pack, which provides the car an ARAI-claimed range of 312 km.

It gets an electric motor that is rated at 129 PS/245 Nm, which is mated to a single-speed transmission. Tata claims the Nexon EV can sprint from 0-100 km/h in under 10 seconds. On the feature front, it gets auto projector headlamps with LED DRLs, an electric sunroof, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ZConnected connected-car tech, 7-inch TFT instrument cluster and a premium audio system from Harman.

4. Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen showcased a new mid-size SUV in India in the form of ‘T-Roc’, which was subsequently launched in the country at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is being imported to the country as a CBU, and is pitted against the Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

Since it is imported in a single fully-loaded variant, the SUV gets a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, two-zone automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, cruise control etc.

Under the hood, the T-Roc has been plonked with a 1.5-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine that produces 150 PS of power, and 250 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard.

5. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift

Maruti Suzuki’s decision to stop offering diesel engines in the BS6 era resulted in the Vitara Brezza’s future being in jeopardy. However, since it was one of the best-selling cars that the Japanese carmaker produced in the country, Maruti decided to introduce a petrol powertrain for the car.

It now gets a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that is rated at 105 PS/138 Nm, and comes with Maruti’s SHVS mild-hybrid tech. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed auto. Apart from gaining a new powertrain, the Vitara Brezza received a mid-life refresh, which brought along some visual changes and a few new features.

Maruti Suzuki retails the 2020 Vitara Brezza from Rs 7.34 lakh onwards, going up to Rs 11.40 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. The car competes against the likes of Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue etc in the country.