Top 5 Budget-Friendly Adventure Tourer Motorcycles In India

In recent times, plenty of new adventure motorcycles have been launched in India, and here, we’ve listed the most affordable ones among them

In the Indian motorcycle market, the adventure-touring segment has gained a lot of traction in the past few years. Since then, multiple ADVs have popped up in the budget-end of the spectrum from various two-wheeler manufacturers. For people who want a cool-looking motorcycle, the ADV segment is full of possibilities!

Here, we have listed five of the most affordable adventure-tourer motorcycle that you can buy in India currently.

1. Hero Xpulse 200

Price: Rs. 1.23 lakh to Rs. 1.32 lakh

Hero Xpulse is the most affordable ADV currently on sale in the Indian market. Its 199.6cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder mill generates 19.1 PS and 17.35 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, and comes paired with a 5-speed transmission. The motorcycle has brilliant off-road capabilities, and it can easily double up as a daily rider too!

2. Honda CB200X

Price: Rs. 1.46 lakh

Honda’s entry-level adventure-tourer is an extremely handsome motorcycle, and it is essentially a Hornet 2.0 on stilts. The ADV gets the same powertrain as its streetfighter sibling – a 184.4cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine (17.2 PS and 16.1 Nm) with a 5-speed transmission. The motorcycle has been designed primarily for on-road use, however, it has decent off-road capabilities too.

3. Yezdi Adventure

Price: Rs. 2.10 lakh to Rs. 2.19 lakh

Yezdi Adventure was launched in India towards the beginning of this year, and it was one of the most exciting launches from Mahindra & Mahindra-owned Classic Legends. Powering it is a 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-pot motor that can belt out 30.2 PS and 29.9 Nm, which comes paired with a 6-speed transmission. The motorcycle is well suited for both on-road and off-road riding.

4. Suzuki V-Strom SX

Price: Rs. 2.12 lakh

The latest entry into the budget-friendly ADV segment, Suzuki V-Strom SX is a brilliant offering. It is available with a 249cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder powerplant, which is capable of developing 26.5 PS and 22.2 Nm. Transmission duties here are handled by a 6-speed gearbox. The new V-Strom SX has brilliant on-road capabilities and would be a great partner for long-distance touring. That said, its off-road capabilities aren’t shabby either.

5. Royal Enfield Himalayan

Price: Rs. 2.15 lakh to Rs. 2.22 lakh

Royal Enfield Himalayan is perhaps the most popular ADV in India. It is powered by a 411cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine with 24.31 PS and 32 Nm on tap, mated to a 5-speed transmission. The torquey powerplant is great for climbing over obstacles, and it can easily maintain cruising speeds on highways. Also, its rugged, retro-inspired design has its own charm.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi