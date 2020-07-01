Top 5 BS6 Sub-400 cc Motorcycles In India – RE Classic 350 To Duke 390

We have put together a list of five of the best BS6-compliant sub-400 cc motorcycles in the Indian market, and the list spans across bikes from different segments

The sub-400 cc motorcycle range is considered a premium space in the Indian market, and hence, hosts an array of motorcycles across different types of bikes, including naked streetfighters, adventure tourers, fully faired sports bikes as well as cruisers. Since it is a premium segment, you definitely want a bang for your buck.

We have tried to make it easier for you to decide, and hence, here is a list of the top five BS6-compliant sub-400 cc motorcycles in the Indian market as of now –

1. TVS Apache RR 310

The Apache RR 310 is TVS’ flagship motorcycle in the Indian market, and is currently priced from Rs 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The bike comes with a 312.2 cc, single-cylinder, 4 stroke, 4 valve, liquid-cooled motor that puts out 34 PS of max power at 9,700 rpm, along with 27.3 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 rpm.

2. Royal Enfield Classic 350

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes with a BS6-compliant 346 cc single-cylinder, 4 stroke, twinspark, air-cooled engine that belts out 20 PS power at 5,250 rpm, and 28 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed MT. The Chennai-based manufacturer currently retails the Classic 350 from Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

3. Bajaj Dominar 400

The Bajaj Dominar 400 is one of the most value for money affordable power cruiser bikes you can currently buy in the Indian market. The bike comes with a 373.3 cc single-cylinder, liquid cooled engine that is rated at 40 PS/35 Nm, and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox along with a slipper clutch. The bike is priced at Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. KTM 390 Duke

The KTM 390 Duke is the most powerful motorcycle in this segment, and comes equipped with a BS6 373.3 cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder motor that generates 45 PS power and 37 Nm torque, coupled to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets a steel trellis frame which is suspended on a USD fork at the front and preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. KTM retails the 390 Duke at a starting price of Rs 2.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

Model Engine Price* 1. TVS Apache RR310 312.2 cc Rs 2.4 lakh 2. Royal Classic 350 346 cc Rs 1.59 lakh 3. Bajaj Dominar 400 373.3 cc Rs 1.94 lakh 4. KTM Duke 390 373.2 cc Rs 2.58 lakh 5. KTM Adventure 390 373.2 cc Rs 2.99 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

5. KTM 390 Adventure

KTM launched its first ADV bike in the Indian market earlier this year, i.e. the 390 Adventure. The adventure tourer shares its underpinnings with the 390 Duke, which means that it gets the same 373.3 cc single-cylinder engine as the latter. However, compared to the donor bike, the 390 ADV gets long travel suspension.

The KTM 390 Adventure is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which means it undercuts the BMW G 310 GS and the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 too.