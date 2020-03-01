Top 5 BS6 Diesel SUVs You Can Buy In India – From Seltos To Harrier

Our list of top 5 BS6 Diesel SUVs in India features well-sorted models that range from Kia Seltos, which is highest selling SUV in India, to Tata Harrier, which recently got a power update

The roll out of BS6 emission compliance is only a little more than a month away, with the stricter regulations scheduled to kick in on 1 April 2020. With this, any car that sports a BSIV engine would not remain on sale. However, upgrading the BS4 diesel motors to BS6 is a pretty expensive affair and some companies, like Maruti Suzuki and Renault, have decided to totally discontinue the diesel options.

However, other manufacturers have already started updating their products and here is our list of the top 5 Diesel SUVs that you can buy in the country.

1. Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos debuted last year and was quick to become the largest-selling SUV in the country. It debuted with a range of three BS6 engine options, out of which the diesel motor is a 1.5-litre unit that outputs 115PS and 250Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic unit. The Seltos has also been available with BS6-compliant 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine options.

2. Hyundai Venue

Until recently, the Hyundai Venue, which is a sub-4-metre compact SUV that rivals the Maruti Vitara Brezza, was being sold with a 1.4-litre diesel engine option that used to be compliant with BS4 emission norms.

Now, however, the Venue has gained a diesel engine option. The new motor on offer is a de-tuned version of the 1.5-litre unit that powers the Seltos. For the Venue, the engine has been de-tuned to produce a maximum power of 00 PS and a peak torque of 220Nm.

3. Jeep Compass

While the Jeep Compass Trailhawk, which was launched last year, debuted with a BSVI-compliant engine, the entire diesel engine range recently got updated with the motor that was introduced in the off-road-spec variant. The updated 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine produces a maximum power of 173PS and a peak torque of 350Nm. Transmission options include a 6speed manual and a 9-speed automatic unit.

4. Tata Harrier

Among the latest SUVs to have got a BS6 diesel engine is the Tata Harrier. Recently, it received a cleaner version of earlier motor that has gone on sale under the Kryotec170 branding and makes the SUV more powerful than before. The motor offers a maximum power of 170PS and a peak torque of 350Nm. Earlier, the BSIV motor offered a maximum power of 140PS and 350Nm.

Also, new to the SUV is an automatic transmission option, which is something that many were waiting for. The most modern SUV in the company’s lineup can be now bought with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic unit. The automatic transmission, however, is available only in the XMA, XZA and XZA+ variants. There’s also a new colour option in the form of the Calypso Red paint scheme.

5. Ford EcoSport

The final car in our list is the Ford EcoSport, the oldest sub-4-metre SUV on sale in the country. Last month, the EcoSport received the BS6 update, which marked the advent of upgraded 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol and 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engines. The diesel motor of the EcoSport outputs 100PS of maximum power and 215Nm of peak torque.

The diesel engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. In all, the BSVI-compliant Ford EcoSport has gone on sale in as many as 13 variants, out of which 6 are powered by the updated diesel motor. With the hot-selling Maruti Vitara Brezza losing its diesel engine option, the EcoSport could witness increased demand from the customers who can’t do without an oil-burner.