Top 5 BS6-Compliant Bikes Priced Under Rs 1 Lakh – Pulsar To Apache

The sub-Rs 1 lakh space is dominated by 150 cc and 160 cc motorcycles, and almost all mass-market manufacturers have spawned at least one product in this segment

The sub-Rs 1 lakh segment in the Indian market is one of the most crucial two-wheeler spaces in the country, and while the stringent BS6 emission norms forced manufacturers to discontinue the poor performers, almost all of them stuck with their sub-Rs 1 lakh offerings, and upgraded them to comply with the latest norms ahead of the deadline.

We have put together a list of the top 5 BS6 motorcycles priced under Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom) available in the country right now, take a look –

1. Bajaj Avenger Street 160

The Bajaj Avenger Street 160 is currently the most affordable cruiser motorcycle you can purchase in the country, since it has been priced at Rs 94,893 (ex-showroom, Delhi). In terms of styling, it gets a roadster-like design, with a round headlamp integrated with LED daytime running lights, blackened engine, black alloy wheels, a flat handlebar, and a relaxed riding posture.

Powering this cruiser bike is a 160 cc Twin Spark DTS-i, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, air cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out 15 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm, along with 13.7 Nm peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The braking duties are handled by a 280 mm disc up front, and a 130 mm drum brake at the rear, paired with a single-channel ABS.

2. Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI

The FZ V3.0 FI is Yamaha’s entry-level motorcycle in India, and the BS6-compliant bike is currently retailed at a starting price of Rs 99,200 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike is powered by a 149 cc air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve single-cylinder motor, that generates a maximum 12.4 PS power at 7,250 rpm, and 13.6 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm.

The suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork up front, along with a 7-step adjustable monoshock setup at the rear. The braking comes from a 282 mm disc at the front and a 220 mm disc brake at the rear, coupled with a single-channel ABS as standard.

The equipment on offer includes a negative LCD instrument cluster which houses a digital speedometer, bar-style tachometer above, fuel gauge, ABS warning lamp, odometer etc. The bike gets a full-LED headlamp with separate bulbs for high and low beam, a short muffler, and a two-level seat; all of which enhance its looks.

3. Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero MotoCorp revealed the all-new Xtreme 160R at the Hero World 2020 in February, alongside the BS6-compliant versions of the Glamour and Passion Pro commuters. The sporty motorcycle is based on the Xtreme 1.R concept which was showcased at the 2019 EICMA, and carries over lots of styling cues from the said concept.

The Xtreme 160R sports a dual-tone paint scheme, stylish graphics, a digital instrument cluster and a sleek headlamp. It comes equipped with a 160 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine with fuel-injection technology, that generates 15.2 PS of max power at 8,500 rpm, along with 14 Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. This motor is capable of taking the bike from 0 to 60 kmph in just 4.7 seconds.

While the launch details of the motorcycle are yet to be ascertained, Hero claims that it is targeting the youth with the Xtreme 160R. That being said, we expect the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer to launch the motorcycle in the country soon, and price it around the Rs 90,000 (ex-showroom) mark.

4. Bajaj Pulsar 150

The Pulsar range is one of the most successful motorcycle ranges in the country, and the Pulsar 150 is quite a popular choice in the 150 cc segment. The motorcycle gets a 149.50 cc 4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark DTS-i fuel-injected engine that belts out 14 PS power at 8,500 rpm, and 13.25 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm.

Bajaj retails the BS6 Pulsar 150 in three different variants, namely Pulsar 150 Neon, Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 150 Twin Disc, with a base price of Rs 85,536, Rs 94,957 and Rs 98,835 (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively.

5. TVS Apache RTR 160

The TVS Apache RTR 160 is one of the oldest motorcycles around, and the bike was recently upgraded to comply with the stringent BS6 emission norms. The transition from BS4 to BS6 brought the RTR 160’s price up to Rs 94,500 for the front-disc variant, and Rs 97,500 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the dual-disc model.

In terms of styling, the bike gets a ‘beast-inspired’ headlamp, a semi-digital instrument cluster, LED tail lamp, a sharp-looking engine cowl and sporty tank scoops as well. The bike is available in a total of six colour options, including Pearl White, Matte Blue, Matte Red, T Gray, Gloss Black and Gloss Red.

Powering the RTR 160 is a 159.7 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine that churns out 15.53 PS of maximum power, along with 13.9 Nm of max torque. The said engine comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The braking is taken care of with the help of a 270 mm petal disc at the front, and a 130 mm drum or an optional 200 mm petal disc at the back, coupled with a single-channel Super-Moto ABS.