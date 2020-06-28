Top 5 BS6-compliant Bikes Priced Under Rs 1 Lakh – Pulsar To Apache

This segment is largely dominated by motorcycles equipped with an engine capacity of around 150-160 cc, and almost all mass-market manufacturers have spawned a product in this space

The sub-Rs 1 lakh category is one of the most important segments in the Indian market, since a person spending almost a five-figure amount would not want to compromise on features, looks, or even the engine. With that being said, paying this much could get you plenty of motorcycles with an engine capacity of over 150 cc.

We have put together five BS6-compliant motorcycles in the Indian market today that can be purchased under Rs 1 lakh, take a look at these bikes in the list below –

1. Honda Unicorn

The Honda Unicorn was initially launched in 2004, which means that the bike has been in existence for around 16 years now. In its latest avatar, the bike uses a 162.7 cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, fuel-injected engine that produces 12.9 PS power and 14 Nm of torque. Honda retails the Unicorn at a starting price of Rs 93,593 (ex-showroom).

2. Bajaj Avenger Street 160

The Bajaj Avenger is the most affordable cruiser motorcycle in the Indian market, since the Street 160 version of the bike is priced as low as Rs 94,893 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle comes equipped with a 160 cc motor rated at 15 PS/13.7 Nm. The highlights of the bike includes a low and long single-piece seat, a wide rear tyre, a roadster design headlamp with LED DRL and a single-channel ABS.

3. Bajaj Pulsar 150

The Pulsar 150 is one of the oldest motorcycle nameplates in the Indian market, and also one of the most popular ones. The Pulsar 150 comes with a 149.5 cc 4-stroke, 2-valve, Twin Spark, DTS-i FI Engine that produces 14 PS of max power at 8,500 rpm and 13.25 m peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The bike is priced at Rs 96,960 (ex-showroom).

4. TVS Apache RTR 160

The TVS Apache RTR series has gained a lot of popularity in recent times because of its stylish design and features. The RTR 160 comes equipped with a 159.7 cc motor that makes 15.53 PS/13.9 Nm, and comes mated to a 5-speed transmission. The bike is priced at Rs 97,000 for the drum brake variant, and Rs 1 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the disc brake version.

Model Engine Price* 1. Honda Unicorn 162.7 cc Rs 93,593 2. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 160 cc Rs 94,893 3. Bajaj Pulsar 150 149.5 cc Rs 96,960 4. TVS Apache RTR 160 159.7 cc Rs 97,000 / Rs 1 lakh 5. Yamaha FZ-FI 149 cc Rs 99,700

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

5. Yamaha FZ-FI

The Yamaha FZ-FI is one of the most beautiful looking motorcycles in its segment, and the naked bike was upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission norms late last year, which resulted in a slight power bump but an increase in torque. Its 149 cc engine now puts out 12.4 PS power at 7,250 rpm, and 13.6 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm. The bike is currently priced at Rs 99,700 (ex-showroom).