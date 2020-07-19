Top 5 BS6 Cars Under Rs. 8 Lakh – Tata Altroz To Honda Amaze

As of now, one can choose from a host of premium hatchbacks and sub-compact sedans in the country, even if constrained by a budget of Rs 8 lakh

While the entry-level segments have dominated the Indian automobile industry for a pretty long time, the sub-compact segment has gone on to become a popular choice today. Be it sedans, hatchbacks or SUVs, a length under 4m helps manufacturers price their respective cars aggressively, and attract more and more buyers.

Which cars should you consider if you’re planning to buy a new one and have a budget of Rs 8 lakh? We have made it easier for you with this list of the top 5 BS6-compliant cars in the country right now that are priced under Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom), take a look –

1. Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been the highest-selling premium hatchback in the country for a long time, and it looks like Maruti Suzuki had the perfect formula to succeed in this segment. However, now with the diesel engine gone, the Baleno is left with a sole BS6-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine.

The said engine puts out 83 PS of max power, and 113 Nm of peak torque. The Baleno is also available with a mild-hybrid system, that adds mild-hybrid tech with idle start-stop system and 7 PS of additional power. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional CVT auto.

Even if you’re on a budget of Rs 8 lakh, you can choose from a lot of variants of the Baleno, ranging from the Sigma trim priced at Rs 5.63 lakh, going all the way up to Alpha manual trim that costs Rs 7.61 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom), while you can also go for the two DualJet trims, as well as the entry-level automatic variant.

2. Tata Altroz

While the Hyundai Elite i20 and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno have dominated the premium hatchback segments, Tata Motors finally launched a worthy rival in the form of the Altroz. Even though the homegrown carmaker was late to the party, Tata has a pretty strong contender at its disposal.

The Altroz is being offered with two BS6-compliant powertrains – 1.2-litre petrol rated at 86 PS/113 Nm and 1.5-litre diesel producing 90 PS power and 200 Nm torque. Even with a restraint of Rs 8 lakh, you can go for any of the petrol variants of the Altroz Tata currently offers, while you can also choose XE diesel and XM diesel trims, priced at Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 7.75 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

3. Hyundai Elite i20

The Hyundai Elite i20 lost its diesel powertrains in the transition from BS4 to BS6 emission norms, as well as the optional automatic variant. Now, the popular hatchback is being offered in only four trim levels, out of which three are retailed under Rs 8 lakh, namely Magna Plus (Rs 6.49 lakh), Sportz Plus (Rs 7.36 lakh) and Sportz Plus Dual Tone (Rs 7.66 lakh).

The car now comes with a sole 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that belts out 83 PS of power, 113 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.

4. Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki launched a mid-life facelift for the Dzire about a few months ago, and the update was more than a cosmetic upgrade. The Dzire received a new BS6-compliant 1.2-litre DualJet engine, the same petrol engine (90 PS/113 Nm) with mild-hybrid tech that is offered with the Baleno.

The Dzire comes with a 5-speed manual, as well as a 5-speed automatic gearbox, and an idle start-stop system. Apart from the top-end ZXi Plus and ZXi Plus AT, you can go for any variant of the Dzire even if you’re on a strict budget of Rs 8 lakh, which include LXi (Rs 5.89 lakh), VXi (Rs 6.79 lakh), VXi AT (Rs 7.31 lakh), ZXi (Rs 7.48 lakh) and ZXi AT (Rs 8 lakh) as well.

Model Engine Price* Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma 1.2L | 83 PS | 113 Nm Rs 5.63 lakh Maruti Suzuki Baleno Delta 1.2L | 83 PS | 113 Nm Rs 6.44 lakh Maruti Suzuki Baleno Zeta 1.2L | 83 PS | 113 Nm Rs 7.01 lakh Maruti Suzuki Baleno DualJet Delta 1.2L | 90 PS | 113 Nm Rs 7.33 lakh Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha 1.2L | 83 PS | 113 Nm Rs 7.61 lakh Maruti Suzuki Baleno Delta CVT 1.2L | 90 PS | 113 Nm Rs 7.76 lakh Maruti Suzuki Baleno DualJet Zeta 1.2L | 86 PS | 113 Nm Rs 7.89 lakh Tata Altroz XE Petrol 1.2L | 86 PS | 113 Nm Rs 5.29 lakh Tata Altroz XM Petrol 1.2L | 86 PS | 113 Nm Rs 6.15 lakh Tata Altroz XT Petrol 1.2L | 86 PS | 113 Nm Rs 6.84 lakh Tata Altroz XE Diesel 1.5L | 90 PS | 200 Nm Rs 6.99 lakh Tata Altroz XZ Petrol 1.2L | 86 PS | 113 Nm Rs 7.44 lakh Tata Altroz XZ (O) Petrol 1.2L | 86 PS | 113 Nm Rs 7.69 lakh Tata Altroz XM Diesel 1.5L | 90 PS | 200 Nm Rs 7.75 lakh Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi 1.2L | 90 PS | 113 Nm Rs 5.89 lakh Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi 1.2L | 90 PS | 113 Nm Rs 6.79 lakh Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi AT 1.2L | 90 PS | 113 Nm Rs 7.31 lakh Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi 1.2L | 90 PS | 113 Nm Rs 7.48 lakh Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi AT 1.2L | 90 PS | 113 Nm Rs 8 lakh Hyundai Elite i20 Magna Plus 1.2L | 83 PS | 114 Nm Rs 6.49 lakh Hyundai Elite i20 Sportz Plus 1.2L | 83 PS | 114 Nm Rs 7.36 lakh Hyundai Elite i20 Sportz Plus Dual Tone 1.2L | 83 PS | 114 Nm Rs 7.66 lakh Honda Amaze E Petrol 1.2L | 90 PS | 110 Nm Rs 6.09 lakh Honda Amaze S Petrol 1.2L | 90 PS | 110 Nm Rs 6.81 lakh Honda Amaze V Petrol 1.2L | 90 PS | 110 Nm Rs 7.44 lakh Honda Amaze E Diesel 1.5L | 100 PS | 20 Nm Rs 7.55 lakh Honda Amaze S CVT Petrol 1.2L | 90 PS | 110 Nm Rs 7.71 lakh Honda Amaze VX Petrol 1.2L | 90 PS | 110 Nm Rs 7.92 lakh

5. Honda Amaze

The Amaze is one of the few cars in its segment that retained both the petrol and diesel powertrains in the transition from BS4 to BS6 emission norms. The sub-4m sedan gets a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine that churns out 90 PS/110 Nm, along with a 1.5-litre oil burn producing 100 PS of peak power and 200 Nm of max torque (80 PS/160 Nm when coupled with CVT auto).

You can choose from the E, S, V, S CVT and VX petrol variants of the Amaze, as well as the E diesel trim under Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). The said variants are priced at Rs 6.09 lakh (E), Rs 6.81 lakh (S), Rs 7.44 lakh (V), Rs 7.71 lakh (S CVT), Rs 7.92 lakh (VX) and Rs 7.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the E diesel variant respectively.