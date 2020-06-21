Top 5 BS6 Bikes Priced Under Rs 60,000 – Splendor Plus To Bajaj CT 100

Motorcycles priced under Rs 60,000 are extremely popular in the Indian market, and these bikes are usually equipped with engine displacements ranging between 100 – 110 cc

India has been one of the largest two-wheeler markets in the entire world for quite some time now, and the majority of the motorcycle sales in the Indian market comprise of reasonably priced commuters. The BS6 emission norms resulted in a lot of low-selling motorcycles being discontinued from the country, but these commuters continue to bring in big numbers which makes them lead on.

We bring to you a list that comprises of five such motorcycles that we think provide the best value for money. Below given is the list of top 5 BS6-compliant motorcycles priced under Rs 60,000 in the Indian market as of now –

Model Engine Price* Bajaj CT 100 KS / CT 110 KS 102 cc / 115.45 cc Rs 42,790 / Rs 48,410 Bajaj Platina 100 KS 102 cc Rs 49,261 TVS Sport KS 109.7 cc Rs 52,500 TVS Radeon 109.7 cc Rs 59,742 Hero Splendor Plus KS 97.2 cc Rs 60,350

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

1. Bajaj CT 100 and CT 110 Kick Start

The Bajaj CT 100 and the CT 110 are the two most affordable motorcycles that Bajaj Auto retails in the Indian market, and the Kick Start variants of both are priced at Rs 42,790 and Rs 48,410 (ex-showroom) respectively. Powering the CT 100 is a 102 cc single-cylinder engine rated at 7.9 PS/8.34 Nm, while the CT 110’s 115.45 cc single-cylinder motor produces 8.6 PS power and 9.81 Nm torque.

2. Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start

The Platina 100 is a more premium looking motorcycle as compared to the CT series, with the Kick Start variant of the commuter motorcycle starting from Rs 49,261 (ex-showroom). The Platina 100 comes equipped with the same 102 cc single-cylinder engine as the CT 100.

3. TVS Sport Kick Start

The BS6 TVS Sport was launched in April this year, and the bike received a new and cleaner 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine producing 8.29 PS power and 8.7 Nm torque. The BS4 – BS6 transition also brought along tubeless tyres, additional ground clearance as well as better fuel efficiency. The entry-level variant of the bike is priced from Rs 52,500 (ex-showroom) onwards.

4. TVS Radeon

The TVS Radeon is one of the most efficient BS6-compliant 110 cc motorcycles in the country, and a starting price of Rs 59,742 (ex-showroom) for the base model seems a bargain. The motorcycle comes equipped with the same BS6 109.7 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine as the TVS Sport.

5. Hero Splendor Plus Kick Start

The Hero Splendor Plus has been the undisputed leader of the two-wheeler sales in the Indian market for a long time, and the bike’s popularity seems to keep on increasing. As of now, the Hero Splendor Plus comes equipped with a 97.2 cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, single cylinder, OHC engine, and is priced from Rs 60,350 (ex-showroom) onwards.