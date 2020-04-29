Top 5 BS6 Bikes Priced Under Rs 2 Lakh In India Right Now

As the demand for sporty and capable, yet affordable motorcycles grows across the country, manufacturers continue to target this segment

While commuter motorcycles continue to be the preferred choice of the majority of Indians, premium bikes have always been popular among young enthusiasts in Tier I and even Tier-II cities. With the ever-growing trend of such motorcycles, we have compiled a list of the top 5 BS6 motorcycles priced under Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom), available in the Indian market right now. Take a read to know more about those five bikes in detail –

1. KTM 250 Duke

Rs. 2 Lakh EX-Showroom

The KTM 250 Duke was initially launched with a purpose to close in on the gap between the entry-level 250 Duke, and the bigger 390 Duke. The motorcycle uses a 248.8 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine that generates 30 PS power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission with assist and slipper clutch.

The BS6 upgrade brought earlier this year brought the quarter-litre naked streetfighter’s price up to Rs 2.00 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It goes up against the Bajaj Dominar 250, Yamaha FZ25 and the Suzuki Gixxer 250 in the Indian market.

2. RE Classic 350

Rs. 1.57 Lakh EX-Showroom

The Classic 350 continues to be Royal Enfield’s highest-selling motorcycle in the Indian market, which could be accredited to its timeless design. Royal Enfield offers the bike with its 346 cc single-cylinder 4 stroke, twinspark, air-cooled engine that produces 20 PS of power at 5,250 rpm, and 28 Nm peak torque at 4,000 rpm.

The BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been priced from Rs 1.57 (ex-showroom) for the single-channel ABS variant. The colour options on the bike include Chestnut, Silver, Black, Ash, Pure Black and Mercury Silver; all of which are available for the single ABS variant, while dual-channel ABS model is offered in Stealth Black, Chrome Black, Gunmetal Grey, Classic Black, Stormrider Sand and Airborne Blue paint schemes.



3. Bajaj Dominar 400

Rs. 1.91 Lakh EX-Showroom

Bajaj recently launched the BS6 Dominar 400 in the country at a starting price of Rs 1.91 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle draws power from a 373.3 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with fuel injection technology. The said motor belts out 40 PS power at 8,800 rpm and 35 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm.

The Dominar 400 comes equipped with an LED headlight and LED turn indicators, along with a fully-digital instrument cluster. The suspension setup consists of a 43 mm USD fork up front, and a preload-adjustable monoshock setup at the rear. The braking duties are handled by a 320 mm disc at the front, and a 230 mm disc at the rear, coupled with dual-channel ABS.

The Dominar 400 is currently Bajaj’s flagship offering in the Indian market, and while the motorcycle has no direct rivals in the Indian market, it does put up against the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, Royal Enfield Himalayan and the KTM 250 Duke in terms of price.

4. Royal Enfield Himalayan

Rs. 1.86 Lakh EX-Showroom

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is currently one of the most affordable adventure tourers one can buy in the Indian market, and it is priced from Rs 1,86,811 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle comes equipped with a 411 cc fuel-injected, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor that makes to 24.31 PS power, and 32 Nm torque.

The motorcycle has been given a quite rugged look, and the bike’s suspension setup consists of 41 mm telescopic forks up front with a 200 mm travel, along with a monoshock setup at the rear. The Himalayan has a 220 mm ground clearance, which when paired with its 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels, provides an unmatched off-roading capability at this price point.

The Himalayan has been equipped with disc brakes on both ends, along with a dual-channel ABS which is switchable on the rear wheel when required. As of now, the adventure motorcycle has no direct rival, but it does put up against the more affordable Hero XPulse 200, while it undercuts the KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G 310 GS and Kawasaki Versys-X300.

5. Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 & Vitpilen 250

Rs. 1.8 Lakh EX-Showroom

Bajaj Auto brought the Swedish motorcycle brand ‘Husqvarna’ into the Indian market with the launch of the Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 twins. The basic difference between the two motorcycles is that the Svartpilen is a scrambler, hence it gets dual-purpose tyres and a tall single-piece handlebar.

On the other hand, the Vitpilen 250 is a cafe racer so it gets a low clip-on handlebar and rear set footpegs for a forward-leaning riding stance. Both the bikes borrow KTM 250 Duke’s 248.88 cc single-cylinder engine, and produce a similar 30 PS power and 24 Nm torque.

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 were launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom), and the motorcycles are currently retailed through the KTM dealerships across the country.