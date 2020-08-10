Top 5 BS6 Bikes Priced Under Rs 1.5 Lakh – Bullet 350 To Pulsar RS200

Upgrading to the BS6 emission norms was a costly affair for commuters, but these motorcycles already came with an FI technology, hence the price increase wasn’t that significant

While the majority of the motorcycle sales in India come from commuters, if you’re planning to extend your budget to about Rs 1.5 lakh, you’re welcomed by a whole lot of bikes spanning across different segments. These bikes not only look sportier and more premium than commuters, they offer better performance as well.

Here is a list of the top five BS6-compliant motorcycles you can buy under Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market today –

1. Yamaha MT-15

The MT-15 is a stylish looking naked street fighter from Yamaha that was updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms earlier this year. The bike comes equipped with a 155 cc liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine that puts out 18.5 PS power and 13.9 Nm torque. Yamaha retails the MT-15 at a starting price of Rs 1,38,900 (ex-showroom).

2. Royal Enfield Bullet 350

The Bullet 350 is the most affordable motorcycle that Royal Enfield makes, while is also the bike with the highest capacity engine in this list. The bike uses a 346 cc single-cylinder motor that belts out 20.07 PS power and 28 Nm torque. The standard variant of the RE Bullet 35 is priced from Rs 1.30 lakh, while the Electric Start variant costs Rs 1.40 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

3. KTM 125 Duke

The BS6 125 Duke is retailed at a base price of Rs 1,42,265 (ex-showroom), making it the only KTM bike you can purchase under Rs 1.5 lakh. Its 124.7 cc engine produces 14.5 PS and 12 Nm, and is paired to a 6-speed transmission. Features on offer include a fully-digital instrument console, LED tail light and turn indicators, and single-channel ABS.

Model Engine Price* Yamaha MT-15 155 cc Rs 1,38,900 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 / Bullet 350 ES 346 cc Rs 1,30,505 / Rs 1,39,949 KTM 125 Duke 124.7 cc Rs 1,42,265 Yamaha YZF R15 V3.0 155 cc Rs 1,46,900 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 199.5 cc Rs 1,48,467

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

4. Yamaha YZF R15 V3.0

The Yamaha R15 V3.0 is one of the most popular entry-level fully-faired sports bikes in India, and is currently retailed at Rs 1,46,900 (ex-showroom). The bike draws power from a 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve motor that generates 18.6 PS of max power and 14.1 Nm of peak torque.

5. Bajaj Pulsar RS200

The RS200 is Bajaj flagship offering under the Pulsar sub-brand, and the bike was upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission norms in April this year. The bike continues to use a 199.5 cc single-cylinder engine rated at 24.5 PS/18.7 Nm, and is currently priced at Rs 1,48,467 (ex-showroom).