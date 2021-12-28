Top 5 Bikes Launched In 2021 Under Rs 1.5 Lakh – Raider 125 To Xpulse 4V

Check out our list of the top new five motorcycles with prices under Rs. 1.5 lakh, which went on sale in the Indian market in 2021

The Indian automobile industry had a hard time keeping sales figures up this year for the most part. Despite that, many automakers introduced some interesting new vehicles in 2021, especially in the two-wheeler space. A lot of brilliant motorcycles were introduced in our market this year, ranging from entry-level commuters to premium performance bikes.

Here, we have listed the top five motorcycles priced under Rs. 1.5 lakh, which were launched in India this year (in 2021).

1. TVS Raider 125

TVS re-entered the 125cc motorcycle space in September this year, that too with a banger of an offering – Raider 125. Its 124.8cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder motor is good for a peak power of 11.38 PS and a maximum torque of 11.2 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox, and the bike’s price ranges from Rs. 77,500 to Rs. 85,469.

2. Yamaha FZ-X

Launched in June this year, Yamaha FZ-X is a neo-retro motorcycle based on the FZ-Fi, powered by the same 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This powerplant is good for 12.4 PS and 13.3 Nm, and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. At Rs. 1.24 lakh, the FZ-X is significantly more expensive than the FZ-Fi and FZ-S, but the aesthetics alone justify the price gap.

3. Honda CB200X

The CB200X is essentially a Honda Hornet 2.0 in ADV clothes. Launched in August, it is powered by the same 184.4cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine (16.5 PS/15.5 Nm) as the latter, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The suspension setup is also identical to the Hornet 2.0, although the ground clearance is better and riding ergonomics are different. Honda CB200X currently retails for Rs. 1.44 lakh.

4. Hero Xpulse 200 4V

In October this year, Hero launched the Xpulse 200 4V in the Indian market, priced at Rs. 1.28 lakh. The new model is nearly identical to the older version, although the 199.6cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine has been upgraded from a two-valve per cylinder setup to a 4-valve per cylinder setup. Thanks to that, the output has been increased to 19.1 PS and 17.35 Nm. The rest of the motorcycle, including the 5-speed transmission, remains unchanged.

5. Bajaj Pulsar N250/F250

Bajaj Pulsar 250 twins were launched in India in October this year. The ‘F’ version is the faired one, while the ‘N’ version is the naked one. Both are powered by a 249.07cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder motor, capable of developing 24.5 PS and 21.5 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. They are quite affordable as well; Pulsar N250 is priced at Rs. 1.38 lakh, while Pulsar F250 is priced at Rs. 1.40 lakh.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi