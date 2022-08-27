Top 5 Best-Selling Electric Two-Wheelers In July 2022 In India – Details

Electric two-wheelers are now posting strong growth in India with their feature-rich and cheap-to-run traits

With electric scooters now gaining strong popularity in the market, many new manufacturers have launched new products for the buyers in last few months. A number of capable and affordable electric scooters are currently on sale in the country and here is a list of the top 5 best-selling in July 2022 in India that you should check out.

1. Okinawa Praise Pro

The Okinawa Praise is one of the most affordable electric scooters in India and is priced from Rs 84,747 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The scooter is only available in 1 variant and topped the list of the best-selling electric scooters in India.

2. TVS iQube Electric

The TVS iQube is appreciated for its elegant looks and impressive build quality that helps it give strong competition to its rivals. A total of 6304 units of the TVS iQube Electric were sold in July 2022. Three variants of the TVS iQube are currently on sale in the Indian market.

3. Bajaj Chetak

With a total sales volume of 3,002 units, the Bajaj Chetak proudly stands in the third spot and offers a well-built and capable package to the buyers. The scooter not only boasts impressive performance and strong looks but in addition to this, is also backed by well-laid after-sales support.

Model Sales In July 2022 1. Okinawa Praise Pro 10,041 2. TVS iQube Electric 6,304 3. Bajaj Chetak 3,002 4. Ather 450X 2,714 5. Okinawa Ridge Plus 1,302

4. Ather 450X

Ather recently launched the new 450X in India with a new powertrain, bigger battery, and new features. The price of the Ather 450X starts from Rs 1,32,891 (ex-showroom, Delhi) in India and is available in three variant options. The new 450X boasts a claimed range of 105km in Eco mode after the recent update and also boasts impressive dynamics and a fun-to-ride experience.

5. Okinawa Ridge Plus

The Okinawa Ridge price in India starts from Rs 66,787 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is offered with an 800W motor. The scooter offers a range of around 120 km on a single charge and is available only in a single variant option. A total of 1302 units of the Ridge Plus were sold in the country last month.