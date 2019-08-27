Top 5 Best Sedan To Buy In India – Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz To Honda Civic

We compile a list of the best sedans to buy in India, a body type that is rapidly losing its charm to the growing number of SUVs

There was a time when the Indian automobile industry had a clear bifurcation of segments based on requirements – hatchbacks for budget buyers, SUVs for road presence and sedans for buyers looking for driving fun, chauffeur-driven car.

However, things have changed now and even people who want to be chauffeur-driven are preferring SUVs. But that doesn’t mean that sedans have lost their charm. There are still numerous sedans in India that are offering driving fun, space and looks. Here’s a list of 5 such best sedans one can buy in India:

1. Hyundai Verna

Prices Start at Rs 8.14 Lakh

Hyundai’s mid-size sedan entry in the country has been serving the market for long one generation after another. With every passing generation, the Verna gets better and the new one is no different. Although it was a while ago Hyundai launched the new Verna, it is still the best looking, most powerful ad feature-loaded sedan in India.

The Hyundai Verna gets the most powerful diesel and petrol engines in its segment, features like sunroof, ventilated seats and an attractive price of Rs 8.14 Lakh. On the top of that is the road presence the new Verna has to offer.

2. Skoda Octavia

Prices start at Rs 16 Lakh

While Skoda might be struggling for sales in India, its cars are one of the finest in the country, including the Octavia premium sedan, which was the best selling in the segment last month.

The Skoda Octavia was given an all new-gen a couple of years back and was the most affordable car to get self-parking technology among other features. But it’s the actual driving fun that this car offers that draw buyers to the Octavia. Also the fact that Skoda offers the Octavia RS, a more potent version at just Rs 26 Lakh is a cherry on the cake.

3. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Prices Start at Rs 8.2 Lakh

The Hyundai Verna competitor, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has served as a no-nonsense car for years now and is now being sold through Nexa dealerships projecting the mid-size sedan as a more premium offering.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is known for its value-for-money pricing, driving dynamics, mileage and Maruti’s brand name. Maruti recently added a new in house developed 1.5-litre diesel engine that replaces the 1.3-litre DdiS unit, known to deliver 28.09 kmpl mileage.

4. Honda Civic

Prices Start at Rs 17.94 Lakh

When it was first launched in India back in 2011, the Honda Civic too the market by storm because of its imposing stance, futuristic cabin and powerful engine. But the success was short-lived and Honda didn’t launch a new-gen model for years, before deciding to reintroduce the Civic in India as the eighth-gen model and adding a diesel engine to the mix. The new Honda Civic is unarguably the best looking premium sedan in India and suits best to people who prefer driving.

5. Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Prices Start at Rs 5.82 Lakh

When it was first launched in India more than a decade back, many didn’t show any interest in the Maruti Suzuki Dzire due to its design, which was basically a boot clipped on the Swift hatch. Then the second-gen model got some refinements and more proportionate looking body, but still it was a Swift with a boot.

Nevertheless, the Dzire was always value for money product, a reason why it was hit in the fleet owners. Maruti Suzuki then decided to do away with the Swift brand name altogether and launch the all-new third-gen model in India before the new Swift was introduced.

This gave the Dzire its long-pending credit and within no time the compact sedan became India’s most selling car, outselling the Alto. The reason is new design, best in class mileage, variety of gearbox and engine options and also a more spacious cabin.

Note: All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.