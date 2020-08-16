Top 5 Best Car To Buy Under 65 Lakh – BMW X3 To Discovery Sport

Looking for the best mid-range luxury cars in India? Check out our list of the best cars available in our market under Rs. 65 lakh

The Indian automobile market is full of options ranging from inexpensive family hatchbacks to full-blown luxury limousines and supercars. Plenty of luxury carmakers, like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Bentley, etc, have also established themselves in India, appealing to the wealthy audience looking for some vehicular indulgence. Here, we shall list the best cars you can buy for up to Rs. 65 lakh.

1. BMW X3

Rs. 60.5 lakh to 60.9 lakh

Bavarian automaker BMW is known for building some of the best sportscars and luxury cars ever. BMW X3 is one of the finest examples of the latter kind. Being a BMW, the X3 has brilliant performance and driving dynamics as well.

The compact crossover SUV is available with two engine options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel. The petrol motor churns out 250 PS and 350 Nm, while the diesel mill generates 190 PS and 400 Nm. An 8-speed automatic transmission and an AWD system are offered as standard.

2. Land Rover Discovery Sport

Price: Rs. 58 lakh to Rs. 62 lakh

Land Rover Discovery Sport is the smaller sibling of the LR Discovery. Despite being smaller in size, the Discovery Sport is still a 7-seater and offers all the luxury that you’d expect from a Land Rover SUV. As expected from a Land Rover, the Discovery Sport has great off-road capability. You can even alter the ride height by playing with the settings of the air-suspension system.

The Discovery Sport has two engines on offer, 2.0-litre turbo-diesel and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol. The former is capable of producing 178 PS and 430 Nm, while the latter pushes out 248 PS and 365 Nm. Both the engines come mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox, and all-wheel-drive system is standard fitment on all trims.

3. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Price: Rs. 59.9 lakh to Rs. 63.32 lakh

Range Rover Evoque is perhaps the epitome of stylish crossover SUVs. It was designed to be one of the best on-Road SUVs, and that is certainly is. It is quite compact in dimensions, being as big as the Creta! The level of luxury though, is on another level. Also, unlike its Land Rover siblings, the Evoque does not have any significant off-road capabilities.

It has the same 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine options as the Discovery Sport, with identical power output as well. The petrol motor produces 248 PS/365 Nm, while the diesel mill generates 178 PS/430 Nm. A 9-speed automatic transmission and an AWD system as standard.

4. Lexus ES

Price: Rs. 51.9 lakh to Rs. 56.95 lakh

Lexus is the luxury car wing of Toyota, a manufacturer known for building some of the most reliable cars in the world. Of course, the Lexus cars offer the same level of reliability, combined with BMW and Audi-rivalling levels of luxury. The car has been designed to offer maximum comfort to its passenger, especially the ones in the rear seats.

The Lexus ES is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol/electric powertrain. The power output is rated at 214 PS and 202 Nm, of peak power and torque, respectively. The power is transferred to the front wheels via an e-CVT.

5. Mercedes-Benz GLC

Price: Rs. 52.75 lakh to Rs. 57.75 lakh

The three-point star demands respect from on-lookers, no matter the circumstances. If you want a car with sheer snob value, well, there’s nothing better than a Merc. The GLC has always been a good-looking car, and with the recent facelift, it has become even better-looking. Also, it has one of the most beautiful interior design in any modern car.

Mercedes GLC is offered with two engine options. The first one is a 2.0-litre, inline-4, turbocharged petrol engine. This motor generates 200 PS and 320 Nm. The second one is a 2.0-litre, inline-4, diesel motor, which can generate 196 PS and 400 Nm. Both the engines come paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission and an AWD system.