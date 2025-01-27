Top 5 AWD Cars Under Rs 25 Lakh In India – Mahindra To Toyota

Here is a complete list of all-wheel-drive (AWD) system equipped SUVs priced under Rs 25 lakh in India

It is not a hidden fact anymore that the Indian automotive space in the passenger vehicle segment is hugely dominated by SUVs. While earlier small family hatchbacks such as Alto, Swift and i10 had a fair share in the PV market, the trend has changed quite drastically in the last couple of years with Tata Punch emerging as the highest-selling model in 2024 by getting rid of Maruti’s supremacy of 40 years. In this piece, we will talk about the top 5 SUV models with AWD (4×4) systems under Rs 25 lakh in India.

1. Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar, fondly addressed as the ‘Desi Off-roader’, was launched in Aug 2020 in the Indian market. Available in LX and AX Opt trims, the 3-door SUV is available with petrol and diesel engines. The 4WD variants are priced between Rs 14.49-15.15 lakh (ex-showroom) in the AX Opt trim while the LX 4WD derivatives are priced in a range of Rs 15.20-17.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Mahindra Thar Roxx

Four years later in Aug 2024, Mahindra introduced the bigger 5-door version of the Thar in the form of the Thar Roxx in the domestic market. The 4WD variants of the Thar Roxx, offered in petrol and diesel fuel trims, come in a price bracket of Rs 19.09-23.09 (ex-showroom) in our country. Both the SUVs get a 4WD system with Electric Locking Differential (ELD) and 2H mode with Front Axle disconnect.

3. Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the most affordable SUV with a 4WD system in India as it starts from Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Equipped with a 1.5L K-Series petrol engine with manual as well as automatic transmission choices, it gets the AllGrip Pro 4WD system as standard fitment. The Jimny also boasts of low-range transfer gear (4L mode) and a seamless shift from two-wheel drive to four-wheel drive on the go.

The feature list comprises a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ARKAMYS Surround Sense music system, 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Brake Limited Slip Differential and Hill Hold Control. The 4WD SUV is based on Suzuki’s renowned Total Effective Control Technology (TECT) platform.

4.Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Launched in Sep 2022, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder AWD is priced at 17.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the Indian market. The all-wheel-drive system is only available with the range-topping V Neo drive grade. Housing a 1462 cc petrol engine, it develops a top power of 101 bhp at 6000 rpm and a peak torque of 136.8 Nm at 4400 rpm.

The SUV comes packed with a plethora of avant-garde features in the form of a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a panoramic roof, cruise control, auto air conditioner with rear AC vents & PM 2.5 filter, ventilated front seats and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It gets 6 airbags as a standard safety feature.

5. Force Gurkha

Introduced in May 2024, the Gurkha is available in 3-door and 5-door configurations at price points of Rs 16.75 lakh and Rs 18 lakh (Both prices are ex-showroom), respectively, in the domestic market. The latest model of Force Gurkha is offered with a 2.6L turbocharged diesel engine which generates max power of 138 bhp and peak torque of 320 Nm.

It comes with a Shift-on-the-fly electronic shift to switch between 2L, 4H and 4L drive modes while featuring fully locking mechanical differentials on both axles. The 2024 Gurkha 4×4 is way more advanced than its predecessor due to the inclusion of striking features like dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, digital instrument cluster, Force Pro-edge LED headlamps and 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.