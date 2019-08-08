5 Best Automatic Scooters In India In 2019 – Honda Activa To Suzuki Access

The automatic scooter market of India is growing at a steady pace and here is the list of top 5 automatic scooters you can buy with your hard-earned money

The scooter segment has once again seen its glory days after Honda launched the Activa back in the year 2001. Since then, the sales of the automatic scooters have grown at a steady pace. Today we have plenty of choices in our hand while we think of buying an automatic scooter.

Keeping the last year’s automatic scooter sales figures in mind, there is no doubt that the automatic scooter sales will increase even more in the coming years and it will remain as one of the favourite modes of transportation for those people living in the cities. That said, here is the list of 5 best automatic scooters that you can buy in India at this moment.

1. Hero Destini 125

Price: Rs 56,950 (ex-showroom)

Hero Motocorp has launched their first 125 scooters the Destini 125 last year October with prices starting at Rs 56,950. The scooter is available in two variants LX and VX. The Destini 125 is the first scooter to get the automatic start-stop system which is termed i3s by Hero Motocorp.

Hero claims that the scooter will be capable of returning an impressive fuel efficiency of 51 km to a litre of fuel. The Destini 125 is completely developed in house by Hero at their Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur.

It is powered by a newly developed 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The engine produces about 8.7 bhp of peak power at 6750 rpm and 10.2 Nm of peak torque available at 5000 rpm. The engine is paired with a CVT gearbox. In terms of features, the Destini 125 gets an Integrated Braking System (IBS), side stand indicator, service reminder, pass switch and an external fuel filling. The top end VX variants feature boot light and an additional mobile charging point as well.

2. Suzuki Access 125

Price: Rs 55,370 to Rs 65,761 (ex-showroom)

The Access is the best selling scooter from Suzuki which surely has some fan following in India. The scooter has received a lot of updates to its chassis and powertrain but the Japanese two wheeler manufacturer hasn’t made any changes to its overall styling. The scooter is still powered by the same 124cc, single cylinder, air cooled unit which is capable of producing about 8.6 Bhp of peak power and 10.6 Nm of peak torque.

The suspension duties of the scooter are carried by a telescopic unit towards the front and monoshock setup towards the rear. TVS also offers a disc brake option as well with the top variant. Suzuki has updated the Access 125 with the BS-IV engine and AHO back in the year 2017 and also a new Metallic Sonic Silver variant also added to the list of color options. Since then the scooter hasn’t seen any major updates yet.

3. Honda Activa

Price: Rs 52,381 to 61,942 (ex-showroom)

Like we already said earlier the Activa is the only scooter which started the automatic scooter revolution in India. The Activa also happens to be the largest selling scooter in India but Honda still has tried to keep things fresh by constantly updating it with new features.

The latest generation Activa 5G features an updated LED headlamp, chrome accents on the front apron. The top spec deluxe variant even gets a digital display below the analog speedometer which shows the fuel gauge, odometer and trip meter and a clock in the digital format. The Activa also gets a new key slot from the Grazia.

The scooter is powered by the same 109cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which produces about 8 PS of peak power at 7500rpm and 9 Nm of torque at 5500rpm. The engine is mated to a CVT transmission. The scooter uses a bottom-link suspension towards the front and a monoshock setup at the rear. Braking duties are handled by 130 mm drum brakes on both ends. It even gets Honda’s CBS (combi brake system) as well. The scooter is so popular that Honda sells an Active in every 5 seconds in India.

4. TVS Jupiter

Price: Rs 50,566 to 61,788 (ex-showroom)

The TVS Jupiter is the second best selling scooter after Activa and being a TVS product, the scooter offers plenty of features to compete with its rival. TVS even introduced the premium Jupiter Grande variant last year to compete with the Honda Activa. The Grande variant, in particular, gets a cross-stitched maroon seat, Grande badging, beige panels, body colored grab handlebar, a semi-digital instrument console with econometer (for extracting better fuel efficiency) and an independent adjustable rear shock.

It even gets a full LED headlamp as well which can also be seen on its closest rival the ACtiva 5G. The TVS Jupiter (as well as the Jupiter Grande) is powered by the same 109.7cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces about 8PS of peak power and 8Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a CVT transmission.

5. Suzuki Burgman Street

Price: Rs 68,655 (ex-showroom)

Suzuki launched their flagship offering the Burgman Street 125 in India last year. The scooter takes its styling inspiration from European scooters. The front apron looks huge and it gets new LED headlamps and integrated side turns indicators. There is also a huge windscreen on top of it.

The scooter is also practical in every sense because it gets a huge 21.5 Litre under-seat storage and two separate 1 Litre pockets at the front. The scooter weighs 7 kilograms more than the Access 125. It also gets a bodywork made completely out of fibre while the Access gets a metal front apron. The scooter even provides a 12v charging socket as well as an option.

Powering the scooter is the same 124.3cc, single cylinder, air-cooled unit which also powers the Access as well. This engine produces about 8.7PS of peak power at 7000rpm and 10.2Nm of peak torque at 5000rpm. The 124cc, SOHC carburetted engine is paired with a CVT unit. There is only one variant of the scooter available in the market which gets a front disc brake and a rear drum brake with combi braking system.