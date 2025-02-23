Top 5 Affordable SUVs With 6 Airbags Standard In India

Here is a comprehensive list of 5 affordable compact SUVs which offer 6 airbags right from the base-spec variant

With the SUVs taking centre stage in the Indian market, car manufacturers are relentlessly working to improve the packaging of their products, in order to gain an edge over the rivals. The safety aspect of cars being the talk of the town, the bar has been pushed upwards with affordable compact SUVs offering 6 airbags as standard. In the article, we will look at the top 5 affordable SUVs with 6 airbags as standard.

1. Nissan Magnite

At a starting price of Rs. 6.12 lakh, the Nissan Magnite is the most affordable compact SUV to offer 6 airbags as standard. The SUV got a mid-cycle facelift update last year, refreshing the exterior and interior packaging. The pre-facelift model scored 4 stars in the Global NCAP crash test in 2022. Talking about the safety tech, the Magnite comes with a 360-degree parking camera, hill-start-assist, TPMS and traction control amongst others.

Also Read: 4 Upcoming Affordable MPVs In India – Maruti To Nissan

2. Hyundai Exter

The Exter’s price range starts from Rs. 6.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and Hyundai has been offering standard 6 airbags right from the launch. In addition to this, electronic stability control, hill start assist control and vehicle stability management are also a part of the package. The Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, available with both petrol and CNG fuel options.

3. Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq is the newest offering in the compact SUV segment and has garnered a lot of attention amongst new car buyers. The SUV scored 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test results, for both adult and child occupant protection. Apart from standard 6 airbags, the Kylaq sports a slew of safety features like hill-hold control, traction control system, brake disc wiping, rollover protection, motor slip regulation and electronic differential locking system (EDS) amongst others. The price range of Kylaq starts from Rs. 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Skoda’s First EV To Be Launched Later This Year – What Could It Be?

4. Hyundai Venue

The second Hyundai model in the list of the top 5 most affordable SUVs with 6 airbags standard is the Venue. The Korean carmaker standardised 6 airbags back in October 2023 and the compact SUV also gets Level 1 ADAS, however, only in the top-spec variants. Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist and Lane Keep Assists are some of the top ADAS features of the compact SUV. The price range of the Hyundai Venue starts from Rs. 7.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Mahindra XUV3XO

Mahindra launched the XUV3XO last year and it comes at a starting price of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level MX1 petrol variant. The SUV scored 5 stars in the Bharat NCAP crash test for both adult and child occupant protection. The XUV3XO gets Level 2 ADAS with features like Adaptive Cruiser Control, Forward Collision Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, High Beam Assist and Lane Keep Assist. In addition to this, 6 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes and ESC are offered as standard.