Top 5 Advantages Of Tata Curvv Over Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Tata Motors is all set to take on the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment with its upcoming Curvv Coupe SUV

Tata Motors recently revealed the Curvv in its final production guise and the electric version will be launched on August 7. It will be followed by the debut of the conventionally powered Curvv, most likely in September. The Coupe SUV will go up against well-established players in the mid-size SUV segment such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder amongst others. In this article, we will look at the aspects where the upcoming Tata Curvv fares better than the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

1. Modern Design

As we all know the Tata Curvv will sport a Coupe SUV design language, making it stand out from the rivals. On the other hand, the Grand Vitara comes with a conventional boxy SUVish design. The Curvv will get some modern styling elements like flush-type door handles, a sloping roofline, bigger 18-inch wheels and more, over the Grand Vitara.

2. Lighting Setup

A good part of the Tata Curvv’s design will be occupied by its modern and stylish lighting elements. The Coupe SUV will feature connected LED DRLs at the front and rear profile along with an integrated housing accommodating the fog lamps and head lamps. The fog lamps in the Curvv will also get the cornering function which the Grand Vitara misses out on.

3. Infotainment System and Instrument Cluster

The Grand Vitara relies on a 9-inch infotainment system and a 7-inch driver’s display. On the other hand, the Tata Curvv will come loaded with a 12.3-inch infotainment system and a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, with the latter supporting navigation via wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity.

4. Bells and Whistles

Customers for the mid-size SUV segment expect the cars to be loaded with features to the brim. While the Grand Vitara was launched in 2022 and is adequately loaded with modern features, the upcoming Tata Curvv will outrun it by a good margin. The Coupe SUV will come with features like a powered driver’s seat, a 9-speaker JBL branded sound system, a power tailgate with gesture control and a cooled glove box amongst others.

5. Safety Aspect

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara offers safety features like 6 airbags, 360-degree parking camera, ESP, hill hold assist and more. The upcoming Curvv will get safety equipment like Level 2 ADAS, electronic parking brake and blind view monitor amongst others, over the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.