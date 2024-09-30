Top 5 4WD Cars In India For Under Rs. 25 Lakh – Mahindra To Maruti

Here are five versatile 4WD cars for under Rs 25 lakh, including the Mahindra Thar, Scorpio-N, Force Gurkha, and Maruti Jimny, offering impressive capabilities and practicality

India’s diverse landscapes are great for off-road adventures. If you’re an automotive enthusiast eager to tackle both rugged terrains and city streets, finding the right vehicle with a capable 4×4 drivetrain is essential. Here are the five standout contenders that offer impressive off-roading capabilities while still being practical for everyday use Under a budget of Rs 25 lakh.

1. Mahindra Thar Roxx

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, a standout launch of 2024, offers a great mix of on-road and off-road performance, featuring a 4×4 drivetrain exclusive to diesel variants. It has a 2.2-litre engine producing up to 175 PS with an automatic transmission. Off-road features include Crawlsmart, Intelliturn, and an electronic locking rear differential, along with impressive angles and a 650 mm water-wading depth.

The price for the 4WD variants starts from Rs 18.8 lakh and goes up to Rs 22.5 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). It comes equipped with dual 10.25-inch displays, a panoramic sunroof, a Harman Kardon sound system, and extensive safety features like a 360-degree camera and 6 airbags.

2. Mahindra Thar 3-door Thar

The 3-door Thar offers a versatile 4×4 option not limited to diesel, featuring a 132 PS diesel engine and a 150 PS turbo-petrol engine. It matches the Mahindra Thar Roxx’s 650 mm water-wading capability, with a 41.2-degree approach angle and a 36-degree departure angle.

It includes a brake-locking differential and an optional mechanical locking differential. Inside, it features a 7-inch touchscreen with off-road stats, cruise control, and roof-mounted speakers. Safety features include dual airbags, TPMS, a roll cage, and electronic stability control. The 3-door Mahindra Thar price ranges from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 22.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Mahindra Scorpio-N

The Mahindra Scorpio N is a popular 7-seater SUV known for its off-road capability and family comfort. Priced from Rs 18 lakh to Rs 21.37 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV features a 2.2-litre diesel engine delivering 175 PS and 400 Nm, paired with optional 4×4 and a choice of 6-speed manual or automatic transmissions.

It includes a low/high-range gearbox and electronic brake lock differential. The four terrain modes of Mahindra Scorpio-N are Normal, Snow, Mud, and Sand. Features include an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless connectivity, ventilated seats, an electric sunroof, and a 12-speaker Sony sound system. For safety, the SUV comes with six airbags and parking cameras.

4. Force Gurkha

Priced between Rs 16.75 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom), the Force Gurkha is a robust off-roader featuring a 4×4 drivetrain. It gets a 2.6-litre diesel engine producing 140 PS and 320 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Available in both three-door and five-door variants, it boasts impressive off-road capabilities with a 700 mm water wading depth, 39 degrees approach angle, 37-degree departure angle, and 28 degrees ramp-over angle. Equipped with a 9-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto connectivity, the Gurkha safety features include dual airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

5. Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The Maruti Jimny is an affordable compact off-roader in India, priced between Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Featuring a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 105 PS and 134 Nm, the SUV offers a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic transmission with a low-range gearbox.

Off-road capabilities include a 360-degree approach angle, a 50-degree departure angle, and a brake-limited slip differential. Notable features include a 9-inch touchscreen, connected car tech, and safety features like six airbags and rear parking sensors.