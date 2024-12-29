Top 4 Automakers Launching New e-SUVs Soon – Exciting Times Ahead!

Here is a preview of four new electric vehicles from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra all geared to launch soon in India

Here’s a roundup of four much-anticipated EVs set to debut in the coming months and they have already generated buzz with their spy shots during testing. Leading automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra are preparing to roll out these models. The lineup includes the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Hyundai Creta EV, and others, aiming to appeal to the growing demand for sustainable mobility solutions in India:

1. Hyundai Creta EV:

Hyundai is set to launch the electric version of the Creta in January 2025. This five-seater EV is expected to offer a range of over 450 km on a single charge. Based on a modified version of the K2 platform used for the standard Creta, the electric model will retain many of the features found in its internal combustion counterpart while also showcasing unique design elements to set it apart as an EV.

2. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara:

The e Vitara is set for an early 2025 debut, positioning itself as a direct competitor to the Hyundai Creta EV and other midsize electric SUVs. Recently unveiled in Milan, this electric SUV will be manufactured at Suzuki’s Gujarat facility with plans to serve both the domestic and international markets.

Customers will have the option to choose between two battery pack sizes for the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, with its official debut confirmed for the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 next month. A Toyota counterpart is expected to follow in the second half of the year, with both models sharing key elements such as the battery underpinnings, platform and equipment list.

3. Tata Harrier EV:

Tata Motors is set to launch the Harrier EV in the final quarter of this fiscal year. The electric SUV will offer both single and dual-motor configurations, catering to different buyer preferences. A near-production model was showcased earlier this year and will be displayed again at this year’s expo with an expected driving range of over 500 km on a single charge.

4. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV:

The XUV 3OX EV is expected to launch in India in the first half of 2025, directly competing with the Tata Punch EV and the lower-spec trims of the Tata Nexon. Positioned below the XUV400 in Mahindra’s EV lineup, the XUV 3OX EV may offer a driving range of over 400 km. This range, combined with its competitive pricing should position the XUV 3OX EV as a formidable offering.