Top 3 Upcoming Maruti Nexa Cars In 2023 – Check All Details

As many as three Nexa cars will be launched in the country next year including the Mahindra Thar-rivalling Maruti Jimny

After a successful launch of the new Baleno and the Grand Vitara SUV in the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki will soon be launching as many as three new Nexa cars in India including the Jimny and Innova Hycross-based C-MPV.

1. Maruti Baleno-Based YTB Crossover

The YTB Crossover was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and will make its debut early next year. It will share its underpinnings with the Baleno and will get similar powertrain options. The brand is however also expected to offer a 1.0L turbo petrol engine with higher variants.

This turbo engine churns out a peak power and torque output of 100 bhp and 150 Nm respectively and was first offered with the Baleno RS in India. Once launched, it will take on the rivals like the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Tata Punch and Citreon C3 in the market.

2. Maruti Jimny 5-Door

The Jimny 5-door is one of the most talked about upcoming SUVs in the country and will challenge the rivals like the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha in India. The Jimny 5-door will be sold through the Nexa dealership network and is likely to be priced from Rs 10-12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powering the Jimny will be a 1.5L K15C NA petrol engine that churns out 101 bhp and a peak torque output of 137 Nm. This engine will be offered either with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

3. Maruti C-MPV

Soon after the launch of the new Toyota Innova Hycross in the country, Maruti will launch its own new 3-row C-MPV based on the Hycross somewhere in the second half of 2023. This MPV will be based on Toyota’s TNGA-C FWD platform and is likely to utilise the same powertrain options. It will also boast a feature-rich and premium three-row cabin that will be offered with features like power-controlled seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and more. Once launched, it will take on the rivals like the Innova Hycross, Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, etc.