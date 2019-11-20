Top 3 Upcoming Bikes – TVS Zeppelin To KTM 390 Adventure [Video]

With the year 2020 just over a month away, there are at least 3 new bike launching soon including the KTM 390 Adventure and TVS Zeppelin 220cc

The Indian motorcycle industry has been growing pretty well for over two decades now. In spite of the sales slowdown, there have been many new bike launches in the ongoing calendar year, with the most recent being of the stunning Jawa Perak bobber.

Even the next year looks quite promising in terms of new product launches with at least three new bikes coming in soon. These models include the highly awaited TVS Zeppelin, KTM 390 Adventure and Husqvarna Svartpilen 401. Let’s take a detailed look at these motorcycles –

1. TVS Zeppelin 220

The TVS Zeppelin debuted at Auto Expo 2020 and will launch next year. The production version of the interesting concept will become a direct rival of Bajaj Avenger and Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350. The upcoming motorcycle will have a sporty design with modern styling, LED headlamp, all-digital instrumentation and wide handlebar.

While the concept motorcycle featured a lot of goodies in the form of 41 mm upside-down front forks, LED headlamps, belt drive and Pirelli sport demon tires, not of all these would be found on the production model.

Powering the motorcycle will be a 220cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that will be based on the motor of the Apache RTR 200 4V engine. The engine of the concept model produces 20 hp and 18.5 Nm. The motor is mated to a five-speed transmission.

The concept motorcycle featured an electric-boost system that enhances the fuel efficiency figures. However, it doesn’t look like this feature would be available on the production model.

2. KTM 390 Adventure

Unveiled at EICMA 2019 recently, the long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure should launch early next year. The dual-purpose adventure tourer is based on the same platform as the 390 Duke platform. Powering the motorcycle is the same 373 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that powers the Duke 390.

The motor, which is in a BS6-compliant state, produces a maximum power of 44 hp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 37 Nm at 7,250 rpm. While the engine is the same as the one on the 390 Duke, the transmission has been revised with new gear ratios for a stronger low- and mid-range torque. The new motorcycle will be built at the Chakan-based manufacturing facility of Bajaj.

The 390 Adventure will have a dual ABS system, disc brakes on both wheels, long-travel suspension, USD front forks, pre-load adjustable rear monoshock rear, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels and TFT instrumentation with smartphone connectivity.

The bike comes with 14.5-litre fuel tank and has a dry weight of 156 kilograms. In India, the new motorcycle could cost roughly Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom) and would rival the likes of Kawasaki Versys X-300 and BMW G310GS.

3. Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 will likely become the first of the two Husqvarna models for India. It will be powered by the same 373.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor that does duty on the KTM 390 Duke.

The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox that outputs a maximum power of 44 bhp and a peak torque of 37 Nm. The Indian-spec model will feature a saree guard and a rear tyre hugger that will feature a number plate holder.

Also, while the tyre hugger of the international model features side indicators, the Indian version will have the indicators repositioned below the taillamp. Suspension will be courtesy of 43mm upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock setup at the rear. Braking will be courtesy a 320 mm disc brake up front and a 230 mm disc brake at the rear. Dual-channel ABS will be standard fitment.