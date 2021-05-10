Top 3 Most Fuel Efficient Premium Sedans In India

The demand for premium sedans has rapidly decreased in the past few years due to the growing number of affordable SUVs, however, certain premium sedan offerings continue to live on

A few years ago, sedans were considered exceptionally desirable as well as a status symbol in the Indian market. However, the ever-growing trend of SUVs has resulted in sedans being overshadowed. The demand for sedans has substantially decreased in the past couple of years or so.

However, not everyone likes a high ride height. Some still prefer the low, planted feel of driving sedans and for them, the Indian market still has some premium sedan offerings to choose from. Here are the top three most fuel-efficient premium sedans currently available in the Indian market –

1. Toyota Camry Hybrid

The Toyota Camry might be one of the top-selling cars in the United States, but the premium sedan hasn’t been able to make a mark in the Indian market. The eighth-generation model of the Camry Hybrid was launched in India back in early 2019, and currently rivals the Skoda Superb in the country.

The Camry Hybrid is available in India in a single variant, priced at Rs 40.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan gets a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine coupled to an electric motor, and the powertrain together produces 218 PS of max power. The Camry Hybrid has a claimed fuel efficiency of 22.8 kmpl.

2. Hyundai Elantra

The Hyundai Elantra is currently the Korean automaker’s flagship sedan offering in the country, and is currently priced between Rs 17.83 – 21.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai offers the sedan with a 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 152 PS and 192 Nm, as well as a 1.5-litre diesel motor that belts out 115 PS of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

Both the engines can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission, or an optional 6-speed AT. When coupled with the manual transmission, the diesel engine returns an impressive fuel efficiency figure of 22.7 kmpl.

3. Skoda Superb

The BS6 Skoda Superb facelift was launched in India last year, and the premium sedan also received some additional updates in January this year. Priced between Rs 31.99 – 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Superb is currently the most premium Skoda car in India.

The sedan draws power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine that generates 190 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed DSG auto as standard. The Skoda Superb has an ARAI-claimed mileage figure of 15.10 kmpl.